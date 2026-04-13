Film Review: ‘The Drama’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Our past doesn’t define us, but our secrets might.

(Content warning: This review mentions gun violence)

“The Drama” is a movie that asks the question, “Does learning the true nature of our partners change the way we love them, and can that change be remedied with forgiveness?” Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, “The Drama” is one of three movies coming out this year, including “Dune: Part 3” and “The Odyssey” starring both Robert Pattinson and Zendaya. It’s a dark romantic comedy centered around themes of betrayal, violence and redemption. The film follows a happily engaged couple, Charlie and Emma, whose relationship is put to the test when the bride-to-be reveals an unexpected secret about her past that sends the groom spiraling and plunges their wedding week into complete chaos.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Going into the theater, I already knew about the twist regarding Emma’s (Zendaya) past. As a young teenager, Emma planned to carry out an act of mass violence, specifically a school shooting, but ultimately decided not to go through with it. This secret is revealed when Emma and Charlie (Pattinson) are at dinner with their friends, a married couple named Mike and Rachel (Mamoudou Athie and Alana Haim), and they ask the question “What’s the worst thing you’ve ever done?”

The reveal of Emma’s secret was shocking and unsettling, and I think it’ll receive mixed reactions from audiences. Addressing mass gun violence in film is, at this point in time, pretty uncharted territory and there were a lot of ways the film could have addressed it. What I disliked was that most of the comedic moments in the movie took place during flashbacks to Emma’s past, where she can be seen experimenting with weapons and planning her attack; for example, her trying and failing miserably to record a manifesto video, and instead being met with technical difficulties. And while I do believe the issue of gun violence, especially a mass attack directed at a school, should have been handled with more sensitivity, I understand that that kind of narrative approach would have required the movie to have a different tone overall. “The Drama” opens a door and asks important questions about American gun violence, and why this toxic subculture that permeates young adults and youth across the country is so popular, but fails to really dive deeper and properly answer them.

What the film does really well is translate the feelings of intense regret, embarrassment and confusion through the screen. The cuts between scenes are choppy and abrupt, and confrontations between characters are so nausea-inducing that I even had to cover my eyes during certain moments because of the sheer second-hand embarrassment. There are times when the audience can truly feel Emma’s regret and even empathize with her, but Charlie’s subsequent questioning of her character and intense spiraling also leads the audience to question if she might actually be a psychopath.

Pattinson and Zendaya’s chemistry is electric; they complement each other well and the free-flowing, fast-paced dialogue helps build on that. Additionally, Pattinson is no stranger to playing a man on the verge of a nervous breakdown, with some of his best performances being in films such as “Good Time” and “The Lighthouse,” so the character of Charlie was right in his wheelhouse. Zendaya also pleasantly surprised me. I feel like, because of her celebrity prowess and star power, when I see her in movies and TV, I often feel like I’m watching Zendaya rather than the character she’s playing, but watching her play Emma felt natural and not distracting at all.

The third act was where that chemistry between the two truly shone. The wedding sequences were stressful and high-impact. I truly had no idea where the story was heading next; it was like a car accident you can’t look away from. The movie ends with a callback to an earlier scene, an indication that forgiveness is truly possible for those who have changed, our past doesn’t always define us and that loving our partners despite their flaws and imperfections is what makes us truly human.

Ultimately, I think “The Drama” is an ambitious film that doesn’t always land upright, but it’s still compelling because of the risks it decides to take. Its attempt to balance dark comedy with such a sensitive and unsettling subject matter won’t work for everyone, and at times it feels like the film is asking questions it isn’t fully prepared to answer. Still, the performances from Pattinson and Zendaya are refreshing and new, the jazzy soundtrack adds romantic charm and the film’s ability to capture the raw, uncomfortable realities of love, guilt and redemption make it worth watching.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.