Facing My Fear of Ellis Library: A guide to the best spots that make Mizzou’s library feel a lot less scary

I’ve been in college for 432 days, and I still have an irrational fear of Ellis Library. Maybe it’s just me, but I always assumed Ellis was a quiet, intimidating place reserved for STEM majors or students cranking out 20-page research papers.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. There are cozy corners where you can enjoy being alone without feeling like you’re trespassing in a temple of knowledge and sunny spots where students chat over coffee or quietly laugh at something on their laptops.

You don’t have to be doing groundbreaking research to go to the library. Ellis Library isn’t just intimidating stacks of books. Once I started exploring it instead of avoiding it, I realized it’s not scary — it’s just…big. And maybe, in a weird way, that’s comforting.

Here are places to go in Ellis to help with the intimidation factor.

The GRAND READING ROOM

Don’t get me wrong, this room is definitely the definition of a scary college library. The first time I came, I was so scared I almost turned around and ran out. However, it is truly one of the most beautiful spots on campus.

The high ceilings, ornate woodwork and massive windows make it feel like stepping into a different world. At first, it can be intimidating — the hush is almost deafening, and everyone seems to know exactly what they’re doing while you’re just trying not to drop your pen.

But here’s the thing: you don’t have to tackle it all at once. Find a table in the back corner, take a deep breath and just sit. It’s actually a great place to focus once you get used to the atmosphere. And once you realize nobody is judging your study skills, it stops feeling so scary. In fact, spending even a few minutes there can make the rest of Ellis feel a lot less intimidating.

There’s no conversation allowed in this room, so it’s definitely not the place to collaborate on a group project. However, watching the people around you studying makes you want to study even harder. And the best part? Once you’ve survived your first visit, every subsequent trip feels a little less intimidating and a little more like you belong.

BOOKMARK CAFÉ

Located on the ground floor of Ellis, Bookmark Café is a refreshing change of pace from the intimidating quiet of the Grand Reading Room. It offers both study space and social space for students and faculty, making it perfect for those who want a more relaxed environment.

Beyond coffee and snacks, the café doubles as a gallery space, showcasing artwork from local students and community members. The combination of light chatter, creativity and available seating makes it an ideal spot to work on group projects, catch up on reading or just take a study break without feeling stressed. For anyone feeling nervous about Ellis, Bookmark Café is a welcoming place to start exploring.

STUDY ROOMS

For anyone intimidated by the sheer size — and eerily serious vibes — of Ellis Library, reservable study rooms are basically a safe zone. You can book one ahead of time, walk in and suddenly it’s like Ellis just got 90% less scary. Tables, chairs and whiteboards make it so you basically have your own private command center for conquering homework.

No wandering students giving you the side-eye, no whispering ghosts of research papers past, just you, your notes and maybe a panic snack or two. It’s also the perfect place for group projects, because you can actually talk without the terrifying sound of shushing echoing around you. Start here, survive your first session and suddenly Ellis doesn’t feel like a scary castle anymore. It feels like a slightly intimidating but totally conquerable fortress.

wrapping up

Once you start finding your favorite spots, Ellis Library stops feeling like a maze and starts feeling like yours. Whether it’s the quiet focus of the Grand Reading Room, the great energy of Bookmark Café or the privacy of a study room, there’s a corner for everyone.

The more time you spend there, the more you realize Ellis isn’t something to be afraid of — it’s a part of campus waiting to be explored. And who knows? One day, you might even catch yourself calling it your favorite place to study.