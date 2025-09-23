Everybody’s Major Should be Themselves

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College was made to help young adults blossom into themselves. It can be easy to go into college with a strict plan of where you want to end up afterwards. While it’s great to have plans and aspirations, it’s also great to let go a little bit and let yourself explore. Change that major, join that club you’ve always wanted to, talk to that person in your class that looks really cool, take that random class that sounds interesting, stop by that party you’re unsure of going to.

There are so many aspects of yourself that you might not even know are a part of you. This can be academically, professionally or socially. Before college, I was always so scared to try anything new, but college is an opportunity to break that habit.

When you come to college, you are entering a space full of brand new people. This is your opportunity to become whoever you have always wanted to be. Nobody is comparing you to who you used to be. It is your opportunity to put yourself out there and try out things you may never have even thought about before.

When I first came to college, I was under the impression that I would never fit into a Greek organization. I did not think it could ever be somewhere I felt comfortable and appreciated. I kept this opinion throughout most of my freshman year until I was asked to go on a continuous open bidding date with a member of Phi Mu sorority. I texted a couple of my friends and asked, as a joke, if I should go or not. It seemed like such a silly idea to me because my whole life I had been so against Greek life, but they told me to try it out, so I did. Why not? To my surprise, my date actually went great and I found so many people in Phi Mu that made me feel like it could be my home, and the first place on campus that I would truly feel like I belonged.

I officially joined Phi Mu towards the end of the spring semester of my freshman year. Over the past few months, I have settled in and really found my home there. What is funny to me is that I absolutely adore Phi Mu, but if you had told me even a year ago that this is where I would be today, I would have laughed in your face. While Greek life absolutely is not for everybody, let my story be an inspiration for all aspects of life. Your time in college, especially your freshman year, is made for just saying yes! These are the perfect years of your life to try out new things. You never know where you could end up a year from now, and it might sound scary but it’s not! It’s a beautiful thing to be able to be whoever you want and do whatever you want so easily. Take advantage of it! College is not only for majoring in and learning all about your passion, but also for majoring in and learning all about yourself.