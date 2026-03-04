Every Morning Can Be a Slow Morning If You Wake Up an Hour Earlier

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college student, waking up early can feel like a giant commitment, especially if you have an 8 a.m. class or you’re a chronic late-night doom-scroller. While getting up early might sound uncomfortable, I’ve found so many unexpected benefits from having a slow morning. I have some tips that can make your new routine feel like a breeze.

The Early Bird Goes to Bed Early

First, plan a wake-up time that fits your schedule. Personally, I scheduled my earliest classes for 11 a.m. this semester. While that’s not realistic for every student on campus, the point is to be intentional. Don’t just start this transition with 5 a.m. alarms and expect your body to magically adjust. This routine starts at night.

Building a Night Routine Instead:

8 p.m.: Wash your face, brush your teeth, fill your water bottle.

9 p.m.: Put on pajamas and get comfortable in bed.

9:30 p.m.: Plug in your phone and turn it off for the night.

Cutting out nightly scrolling makes a bigger difference than you think. Falling asleep becomes much easier and your body can actually get the rest it needs.

how do you make your slow morning?

You need to make this routine yours. When you feel like you’re in control of your time, you’re naturally more productive and often less anxious.

I wake up at 6:30 a.m. I spend about 30 minutes getting ready and grabbing a quick breakfast. By 7:30 a.m., I’m at the rec center for a workout. Afterward, I shower and ease into the morning, finishing homework, taking a walk to the Columns, or throwing in a load of laundry. By the time I head to class, I already feel accomplished.

You don’t have to copy my routine. The goal isn’t perfection, it’s intention.

Try waking up two hours before your first class. Spend 30 to 40 minutes actually enjoying getting ready. Throw in an AirPod and listen to your favorite album while doing your hair or makeup. Eat a real breakfast; breaking your fast helps wake you up and boosts your mood early in the day.

If the gym fits your schedule, try going in the morning a few times to see how it feels. If not, simple stretching in your room can get your blood flowing. Afterward, give yourself 10 minutes to check notifications so you don’t feel disconnected.

Rise and Repeat

Your first few mornings might feel difficult. You might even need a nap that afternoon. But you will likely notice the difference quickly.

An earlier start creates space in your day, space for homework, chores, hobbies or simple breathing room. I’ve found I feel less anxious about assignments because I’m not barely submitting them before 11:59 p.m anymore. Even better, I have more freedom in the evenings to grab dinner with friends without a cloud of unfinished work hanging over me.

Waking up earlier isn’t about doing more; it’s about rushing less. And sometimes, the secret to a slow morning isn’t having more time. It’s setting the tone for your day before the world sets it for you.