15 Things To Do During Your Spring Break at Home

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It’s never too early to think about spring break. Over the seven days of freedom, there are so many different things to do. As a chronic planner, I love to have a perfect schedule, and getting my friends on board with a specific time and place can be a struggle. Hopefully, the plan won’t be an issue with these activities for a worthwhile spring break at home!

A cute picnic with friends

It seems basic, but a picnic with your friends is a must-do while on spring break. Find a day when the weather is perfect enough to wear a cute outfit, like a simple flowy dress or jeans and a top. You can cure your boredom with ideal locations, such as a beautiful beach, lakefront, or park picnic. You can even take it up a notch with a color-coordinated picnic. The photos from this day will be nothing but aesthetic!

visit a museum or a garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morikami Museum (@morikamimuseum) Some museums and gardens are wonderful to explore, so pick one and enjoy it! Make this day even more fun by inviting a significant other, friend, or family member to attend with you. From learning something new to enjoying the serene beauty of nature, there’s something for everyone. Don’t forget to stop by the museum shop to grab a unique keepsake to remember the day!

dinner with the girls

Look for the best restaurant in town with plenty of decor for photo opportunities, wear your favorite outfit, and take your girls along for a fancy dinner night. Enjoying a beautiful setting while taking pictures and savoring a delicious meal with my girls is something I could never pass up!

try a trampoline park

Urban Air, DEFY, and Sky Zone are some of the popular trampoline parks. You can easily bring out your inner child here by flipping through the air, participating in obstacle courses, and even dueling with friends. These endeavors can make your spring break a little more exciting!

mafia game night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Escape The Night (@escapethenight) Joey Graceffa’s iconic YouTube series Escape the Night draws some inspiration from the game Mafia. Gather a group of eight and some fake blood because this Mafia night is the perfect excuse to dress up in 1900s style. Assign roles to each of your guests: Mafia, Doctor, Detective, and Townspeople. Kick off the party with a swift (playful) murder and watch guests argue to try and figure out who the culprit is. The night could end with survivors catching the Mafia or all of them meeting their demise. Either way, you’re guaranteed to end the night with hilarious stories!

Pool or beach day

Bring your sunscreen, water, snacks, and towel for the perfect beach or pool day. The sun kissing your skin while jumping into the cool water is an amazing feeling! You can even go as far as bringing some water guns to make it adventurous.

self-care day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katarzyna | lifestyle & beauty (@kejtiejt) We all need some time alone and to wind down, and the perfect way to do so is with self-care. Go out and get your nails done, have a bubble bath, get a massage, wear a soothing face mask, and watch a nostalgic rom-com before finally getting the well-deserved rest needed during the break.

movie or show marathon

There are so many iconic series you can watch or rewatch. Get cozy on the sofa and watch your favorite movie series, or start back up on that show you’ve been meaning to finish. You can catch up on the latest shows by yourself or host a watch party with bags of popcorn and some sweet treats!

pickleball day

Whether you’re a beginner or have played for years, pickleball is a fun sport for everyone. When I first started learning, I got a grasp of it quickly and had so much fun playing with my friends. Also, putting on a cute tennis skirt and hat is definitely a plus!

check out pico park

If you love online gaming, Pico Park is an amazing game to play with friends. It’s easy to play and will keep you hooked for hours. Caution: mistakes will happen, and they might cause friendships to crumble, but it’ll be hilarious!

cook or bake

Channel your inner Gordon Ramsay and experiment with creating extravagant dishes. Whether you can barely make toast or are a master chef, being in the kitchen and making a delicious meal can be fun and rewarding! Try making divine dishes like a butterbeer pie or a savory carbonara.

spring cleaning

Although we all love to relax during spring break, some people find joy in the glory of spring cleaning! You can reorganize your desk, toss out unnecessary items, clean out your closet, or pick up new decorations for your room!

go kayaking

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivani Singh (@shivani.singhh) Whether on the beach or a lake, kayaking is an exciting activity you can do alone or with friends. Make sure to wear plenty of sunscreen, as you can easily get a tan with this activity! Not only will you get a workout in, but you’ll also enjoy a beautiful, serene view to bask in and capture in photos.

update your closet

Spring sales are on the rise, so it’s time to update your closets! Get ready to shop in-store or online, and keep your eyes peeled for discounts. After all, who doesn’t love a new wardrobe?

watch the sunrise or sunset