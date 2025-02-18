Celebrating Black History Month in Columbia: 5 local businesses you have to visit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Celebrating culture is important to students and residents here in Columbia, Mo. What better way to celebrate Black History Month this February than to visit these five hot spots in Columbia?!

One in five Black adults in the United States feel that owning a business defines their personal financial success, according to a survey from Pew Research Center in 2023. In recent years, Black-owned businesses have grown significantly, but they still make up a small percentage of overall revenue in the economy. So, how can you contribute here in Columbia? Visit these hot spots!

Selfie Love – 804 Locust St, Columbia, MO 65201

As an interactive selfie museum, photography studio and event venue, “Selfie Love” creates a completely unique experience compared to everything else in Columbia. Grab a group of your closest friends and head downtown, each snapshot will be a celebration of self-love and your creativity. Whether it’s a birthday, engagement or just a night with the girls, the community of employees will become your biggest hype team, making sure you feel beautiful while having fun.

Lee Street Deli Market – 603 Lee Street, Columbia, MO 65201

“LSD Market” has been a market/deli/shop since 1927. The tradition of homestyle subs continues today. The deli offers an array of fresh and delicious foods including sandwiches, tacos, deserts and more. Want a cute and fun date night? This is the spot! With occasional live music guests, the outdoor seating also creates a unique experience for all. With all the rave reviews on their page, you have to check it out!

The Atrium on 10th – 22 N. 10th Street, Columbia, MO, 65201

Hosting an event soon? “The Atrium” is your new spot. On the corner of 10th street, their beautiful and modern aesthetics bring true charm to the place. The historic property has restored brick that dates back to the 1800s! It’s designed to hold corporate conventions, socials, weddings, shows and any other event you can imagine.

Good Hands Hair Co. – 1007 N College Ave, Columbia, MO 65201

This hair salon is unique to any other spot in the city! Their primary goal as a shop is to nurture healthy hair habits for all different genders and hair types. Selena Martin , the hairstylist, started this business based on her own struggles with hair care. She knows how to uplift every client, leaving them with not only beautiful hair, but self-confidence.

2 Odd Dawgs – Pop Up Food Truck

With amazing service, this family-based pop-up food truck travels and caters all around the Midwest, but they are often found in Columbia! Their slogan, “Tell a friend, bring a friend,” truly speaks to their business style. The food is classic comfort style: hot dogs, nachos and sandwiches, which are many students favorites on campus. If you see that yellow and red truck, run on over!

Being on a large SEC campus, it’s important to remember the smaller businesses that power our community, especially minority-owned establishments. By buying a little sandwich or drink, you are acknowledging their hard work. If you were to share on social media your love for the company and maybe even tag them, you could be making an impact.

Take advantage of the platforms you are given. The small act of snapping a quick picture to share could mean the world to someone, especially those in communities whose voices struggle to be heard.