Building Better Study Habits

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I first came to college, I found myself battling deadlines, turning things in late and losing track of everything I had to do. It was overwhelming, and on top of my regularly scheduled homework, I had to learn how to study for midterms and finals, both of which were nonexistent at my high school. Here are some things that helped me build better study habits.

Find your New Favorite Study Spot

Get out of your dorm, bedroom or apartment! A change of scenery gives me the motivation to push through those mental blocks and get my work done. I love to study at the library, Memorial Student Union and local coffee shops! But find the place that works the best for you, where you feel the most comfortable and focused.

Write down everything that you have to do

It seems simple, but writing everything down helps put everything that has to be done into perspective. A lot of the anxiety that I felt when coming to college was because I felt like I couldn’t keep track of all of my homework, projects and essays. I started an assignment tracker in Google Sheets, and that made everything feel much easier to keep track of. But you don’t need to make a whole assignment tracker; even just writing your assignments in a notebook can help keep you on top of your assignments!

Learn how you learn

OK, let me explain what I mean by that. I used to type all of my notes and could never remember any of the information that I had read in my textbooks. I realized that typing my notes wasn’t helping me learn the material, so I started writing everything by hand, which has helped me recall the information much better! Find out what works best for you. Go on TikTok or Google some study methods and try some different approaches, and see what sticks. It doesn’t have to be complicated, just what works best for you!

Take Breaks

Touch some grass, literally. Go for a walk, take a stretch break or go grab some food. You’ll dread studying if you feel tethered to your seat. Studies have shown that you retain information much better when you take small breaks while studying. So, don’t forget to take care of yourself!

Study with a Buddy

Find someone who will motivate you to keep working even when you aren’t in the mood to get work done. My friend and I study together every Sunday at the student center. It’s a nice way to catch up with each other while still getting our work done.

Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, studying doesn’t have to be complicated. Figure out what works best for you and tune out what other people are saying. You got this!