Breakups Are Weird, but You’re Going to Be Okay

Breakups are weird. One minute, you’re thriving. Next, you’re staring at a random date on your calendar and you realize that it’s been six months since your world flipped upside down. That happened to me last week. And honestly, I laughed a little because I’ve come so far.

It’s ROugh out here

To be real this breakup hit me like a truck. The first month or two were rough—I was constantly checking his social media (until I blocked him) and his presence seemed to seep into every part of my life. Something had to change.

Maybe you’re in the middle of your own post-breakup spiral, refreshing their profile for the 10th time today or maybe you’re on the other side, realizing you actually like who you’ve become without them. Wherever you are in the process, I promise—you’re not stuck forever.

Hobbies Galore

I couldn’t sit still afterward, so I picked up working out and found new hobbies to keep me busy. Some days, I spent nearly two hours at the gym—not because I was training for a marathon, but because it gave me the kind of mental clarity, I couldn’t get anywhere else. It was basically my version of therapy, minus the copay.

Smaller Circle

As time passed, my circle of friends got smaller. Hard times always reveal who your real friends are and sometimes you just outgrow people. And that’s OK! The friendships I had before the breakup were valuable, but I grew into a different person—no bad blood, just moving forward. Turns out, the people who hype you up during a late-night crisis and send you unhinged TikTok’s at 2 a.m. are the ones who stick around.

Breakups show you how blind you were

Looking back, I can see the red flags I missed before. Hindsight is 20/20, and wow, I was basically wearing blinders. Every relationship, romantic or platonic, teaches you something and this one taught me a lot about myself and what I want in the future.

I like who I am now!

More than anything, I learned that breakups aren’t just about losing someone—they’re about finding yourself again. I picked up journaling, started experiencing things on my own and figured out what I actually liked—without anyone else’s influence. And honestly, I like the version of me that came out on the other side.

Last but certainly not least!

If you’re going through a breakup, my biggest piece of advice is to take your time. Feed your mind with things that inspire you. It’s OK to miss someone but don’t let it consume you. Don’t get so caught up in the past that you forget to see the beautiful future ahead.

Your life isn’t on pause just because one chapter ended. Romanticize your own existence. You are not just surviving this breakup—you’re building a life that is entirely your own.