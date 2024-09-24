This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Breakups are hard and come with complicated feelings. Whether you ended on good terms or not, learning new routines focusing solely on yourself takes time. Here are a few tips to get through this difficult period:

Take time for yourself

Taking time to process the relationship, good and bad, is essential to moving forward. Journaling, meditation, cleaning your space, venting to someone you trust and going on a walk are all good ways to clear your mind and process everything you’re going through.

Rely on your support system

Don’t be afraid to ask for help from the people you love! Friends and family are there to support you during your hardships, if you need something, communicate with them. Most of the time, they’ll be more than willing to help, even if it’s just listening.

Explore and Reconnect to hobbies

When you get out of a relationship, you’ll find that you have more time on your hands. Try out a new hobby. Exercise, crafting and photography are just a few ideas, but the possibilities are endless. The worst that could happen by trying something new is learning that it’s not for you. If there’s something you’ve been wanting to get back into, now is the time.

A good playlist

Almost every artist has written some amazing songs about their relationships. Create a playlist or find one that’s already made that matches your breakup vibe. From upbeat pop to sad indie, music connects people to their feelings and makes us feel less alone.

A playlist to help you through!

You got this!

Breakups are hard, and everything you’re feeling right now is completely valid. By taking time to focus on healing, you will get through this. You are not defined by your hardships, and you got this.