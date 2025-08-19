Being Creative is hard! Here’s how to tap into it

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This summer has been an absolute whirlwind. In my ongoing quest to lower my screen time and be more present, I’ve picked up a few hobbies along the way. I’ve fully leaned into my creativity. It’s been a long journey, but here is your guide to reconnecting with your creative side.

Get inspired

The best thing for me was looking at what I enjoyed in my childhood, then finding ways to implement that into my daily life. When I was a kid, I loved reading, writing and drawing. So, I took to Pinterest and found a few pictures that inspired me. I found doodles and sketches, and the gears started turning.

The sky’s the limit — anything that piques your interest, save it for later.

Talk to someone who motivates you

When I feel like I’m in a creative slump, I call one of the most creative people I know. I always find myself getting motivated and inspired to work on projects after a call with them.

Whether you text a friend or call a loved one, some human connection goes a long way.

Change your environment

Create change in your environment: rearrange pillows, take a walk outside, go to a library or visit a coffee shop.

Switching up the routine can make all the difference when it comes to fueling your creative energy.

Limit yourself (weirdly enough)

Some of my best work comes out of the weirdest scenarios. Whether I give myself one tool, a timer or something else to limit my creative work, I’ve noticed that constraints actually help.

Diamonds are made under pressure!

Adding obstacles to work around can trick your brain into thinking outside the box.

Clean space + clear mind = CREATIVE SURGE

When there’s clutter in a space, it creates clutter in the mind, which can completely stop the creative process.

Set a timer and clean up the space you’re going to work in — it’ll allow you to focus and create something amazing.

Clear your mind

Take a second. Breathe.

When your brain is filled with unchanneled anxiety and stress, it can stop you from taking a step back and seeing the whole picture. Take a few minutes to follow a meditation, breathing exercises or grounding techniques. I like to take a few deep breaths, do a little journaling and stretch for a few minutes to get my brain into the creative mode.

Allow yourself to take breaks

It can be frustrating not to be in a full flow state. Any creative person will experience a block, but sometimes all you need is a break.

Take a second — wash the dishes, get some water, take a shower — and come back to it at another time.

Good things take time. You’re not a machine — allow yourself to breathe.

Final thoughts

Creative pursuits take a lot of energy and a specific headspace. Sometimes we all need a reminder to take a break and lean into our creative sides.

You got this.