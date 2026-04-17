Becoming British – Six culture shocks I’ve had as an exchange student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This spring semester, I’m nearly 4000 miles away from home — willingly. For the next few months, I’m studying English at the University of Manchester as an exchange student. Initially, I thought the U.K. wouldn’t be that different from the U.S. Last summer, I was in Barcelona –– new country, new culture and new language. So this time I thought there wouldn’t be that much to adjust to, right?

However, I’ve learned those 4000 miles make a difference. I’ve compiled a list of the top six culture shocks I’ve experienced as an exchange student. Some I had anticipated, such as the driving rules and British accents; however, expecting and experiencing are completely different situations, as I found out.

The left side of the road

Nowadays, even walking requires some critical thought. Everything is flipped because the cars drive on the left side of the road. It’s still a bit disorienting because instinctively, I look one way and am just about to cross when a car flies back coming from the opposite end! Luckily, I’ve remained safe with the help of traffic signals and the large signs on the ground that read “look to your right.” I’ve found these are infinitely more reliable than walking when a large group does, because sometimes Brits are wrong and cars are still coming.

English accents

I didn’t think a small country could have so many different accents! Even though they’re all fascinating to hear, especially because up until now, British accents have only ever existed for me in movies or online, it can be difficult to understand what people are saying. Some accents are thicker than others, and sometimes, in the midst of processing a new accent, my brain forgets to actually take in what is being said, so classmates have had to repeat what they’ve said. After three times, I’ve resorted to a simple smile and nod to save face.

My favorite accent, though, is the fake American accent by British people. I met a group of girls who loved to attempt a Southern accent using the very TikTok-coded phrase: “Hi, I’m your MeeMaw, and I think you’re going to be a boy.” Their accents were anything but accurate, which made them all the more hilarious. It reminded me of my own friends and how we like to do fake British accents. Call me biased, but I think my British accent is passable for an American. Don’t ask a Brit, though.

Slang

For the birthplace of the English language, it surely has some interesting word choices for items. Some of them are what I’d call synonyms for a more popular word in America. For example, I’d always use “bathroom” or “restroom” in the U.S., but here, I hear “loo” and “toilet.” Or, I always say my “dorm,” but here they use “accom,” which is short for “accommodation.” Then there’s “queue” for “line,” which is a British staple. They’re interchangeable, of course, but I was more used to one over the other.

However, there are some words that completely baffle me in terms of what they represent. The oddest is “rocket,” which is the word for “arugula.” I ordered a slice of Detroit pizza, which strangely exists here for some reason, that came with “rocket,” and it wasn’t until I looked it up that I realized what it meant. I’ve questioned British people on why “arugula” is called this, but they have no explanation –– because it doesn’t make sense! Maybe the shape of the arugula is like the fire that comes out of a rocket when it blasts off? I’m reaching. Clearly.

Other strange UK words include:

“Butty” = sandwich

“Barm” = bread roll

“Mangetout” = sugar snap peas

“Trouser” = pants

“Pants” = underwear *(Do not make this mistake.)*

“Jumper” = sweater

“Knackered” = tired

“Hob” = stove

Original photo by Jasmine Jackson

Unpredictable Weather

Ever since I arrived, I’ve only witnessed three types of weather: cloudy, rainy and rainy and cloudy at the same time. Occasionally, there’s been a fourth: cloudy, rainy and windy all at once. Brutal. The sun exists, but it doesn’t last. There’s maybe been about seven days of sunshine since February? One morning I left my accom, and it was sunny. I contemplated leaving my coat behind! In class, my professor told us to enjoy the sun before we left, but within the hour, the sun was gone, never to return for the rest of the day. The weather for the rest of the day? Cloudy, rainy and windy.

Original photo by Jasmine Jackson

Prices

Whoever told me Europe is cheaper than the U.S. lied, or they certainly were not in the U.K. If anything, the prices are similar to NYC. The five-dollar coffee I complained about back home? Eight dollars here. I’ve had to deprogram my mind when it comes to prices because five pounds is not the same as five dollars (currently, it’s $6.78). The exchange rate only gets worse as you go up, but I’ve learned to gauge what the conversion rate is by now. Still, I make the most of my purchases by maintaining a monthly budget. However, I always dread that Capital One notification after a purchase telling me the real cost of what I bought.

Class assignments

Back home, my classes typically have a handful of assignments, including attendance and participation, and my final grade is based on points or percentages. At the University of Manchester, two assignments make up my final grade. Since I’m an English major, this means two essays, each weighing between 30-40%, with the final essay being worth the most. It’s daunting not to have some leeway when it comes to your grade, but there’s also a lot less stress when it comes to participating in class, which has caused some personal anxiety for me at times. Moreover, I get a lot more time to develop ideas and am not pressed for time with back-to-back essays like how it is at home.

Oh, the places I go!

Don’t be fooled! Despite the culture changes, I am loving my time in Manchester, and in fact, each of these various cultural changes are the best conversation starters. I’ve met other exchange students, and we love to joke about the various mishaps we’ve all had when it comes to acclimating. The weather is a popular topic for everyone here because we’re all just along for the ride. This is the approach I’ve been taking to my exchange year as a whole, and even though all these culture shocks are an adjustment, they’ve introduced me to a new part of the world — one I’m still very much excited to continue exploring.