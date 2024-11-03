Experiencing Culture Shock: The UK is SO different from the US! 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

Considering studying abroad or traveling to England? There are quite a few things to know before flying across the Atlantic! Yes, you will face changes in accent and time zone, but there are so many more unexpected differences that you will encounter! As an American exchange student spending a semester at the University of Essex in Colchester, England, I am writing to share about my experience in the UK so far.

First Difference: Currency

Obviously, there is a currency difference between the US and the UK, but at first, I was not aware of how strong the British pound actually is. The exchange rate between the US dollar and the British pound is 1.31 USD = 1 pound, making things in the UK more expensive in terms of American currency. If planning to visit the UK, I would strongly recommend ordering some English currency a couple weeks before your flight that way you are prepared in case your credit card isn’t accepted somewhere (and so you can save American dollars)!

Second Difference: No AC/Ceiling Fans

Another difference I was shocked to find out is that ceiling fans are very hard to find in the UK, if at all, and that air conditioning is almost non-existent. In fact, less than 5% of UK homes have air conditioning, compared to 90% of homes in the US. There is also no AC in any on-campus dorm, likely because of the gray weather and colder temperatures. Speaking of temperatures, UK residents utilize Celsius, not Fahrenheit!

Third Difference: Not Big on Fall/Halloween & No Thanksgiving!

Something I was disappointed to discover is that English folks do not romanticize fall the way most Americans do. Back in the States, it seems as though pumpkin patches, trick or treating, fall-flavored lattes, haunted houses, and dressing up in a costume are so highly promoted, but in the UK, fall and Halloween are not widely acknowledged. The overall aesthetic of the fall season is definitely more celebrated in the US! And there is no Thanksgiving in the UK, since it is an American holiday. :(

Fourth Difference: Public Transportation

Besides people driving on the left side of the road (and the steering wheel is on the other side of the car), it is no surprise that public transportation is way more common in the UK. English folks typically rely on it as an essential part of their everyday life, and I would love to see public transportation become more established in the US! You will encounter buses and the metro system in large US cities like NYC, Chicago, and Washington D.C., but in the UK, taking the bus or the train is a primary method of getting around on a daily basis. Where I’m from in Canton, Ohio, I have never taken a bus around my hometown (or any other form of public transport), but now that I am in England without access to a car, it is imperative that I figure out the bus system and routes!

Fifth Difference: Food Portions and Quality

The food in the UK is undoubtedly a lot fresher and healthier than many foods in the States! I have noticed that the quality of food here is a lot less greasy and fattening, and that the options provide greater nutritional value. The portion sizes are also significantly smaller (in my opinion, reasonably sized), and there are not nearly as many drink options at the Starbucks on campus. In the US, we are accustomed to large, greasy slices of pizza, sugary coffees, and giant cheeseburgers with lots of toppings. Also, the UK does not feature popular American chain restaurants, such as Chick-Fil-A, Raising Cane’s, Wendy’s, and Crumbl Cookies. However, I have encountered a greater variety of foods on campus. Instead of offering a dining hall and a meal plan, there are food outlets around campus that serve different cultural options that are not found on many American college campuses. A lot of these food outlets are set up “market style” under tents outdoors, and you can watch your food be cooked/grilled right in front of you!

Sixth Difference: Terminology and Verbiage

Even though people in the UK speak English, there are SO many words that they use differently to describe many things! For example, the restroom/bathroom is called the toilet/loo, dorms are called accommodations, a trash can is called a bin, classes are called modules, a schedule is called a timetable, and an elevator is called a lift. Additionally, fries are referred to as chips, chips are referred to as crisps, a flashlight is referred to as a torch, and a semester is referred to as a term. It definitely takes time to catch onto these vocabulary differences!

Seventh Difference: Class Structure

I was definitely not expecting the difference in class structure in the UK! Turns out the British education system is a lot different than the American way of education. Each class is divided into lectures and seminars, with not nearly as many assignments as American college courses dish out. Also, your overall grade in each course is only made up of about two assignments. There are not many opportunities to earn points, so it is crucial that you really give your all with these projects/assessments. For example, a professor may assign a paper making up 30% of your grade and an exam comprising of 70%, which can really put pressure on your final grade!

Final Difference: Perceptions of Americans

Lastly, there are quite a few stereotypes of Americans floating around the UK (and most of Europe in general). My English friends have talked a lot about the food in America, how much bigger it appears, and how they want to try many popular American eateries. American politics are also a large topic of conversation, especially with the upcoming presidential election. I am commonly asked which candidate I support and my thoughts on societal issues in the United States. Americans are also perceived as being unaware of other cultural practices/contexts and what goes on around the world, which I can understand, particularly because of how geographically distant we are from all the European countries. And it has been mentioned that Americans make a big deal out of everything, such as sports, holidays, seasons, etc. I have also heard a lot about the rising obesity rates in America from UK natives…

I believe that covers the bulk of the cultural differences between the US and the UK! I hope this article helps anyone pursuing a study abroad experience in the UK or planning to travel internationally!