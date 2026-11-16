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This October, I went to the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. As I walked to the racetrack, I prepared myself to be surrounded by masculine energy, but a sea of bedazzled cowboy hats met me at the gates. I was pleasantly surprised to see so many passionate women running to the front of the fan zones and claiming their spots in the grandstands on race day. This experience made me curious: How has Formula One’s demographic changed over the years? What is drawing numerous young women to the sport? A shift in engagement strategy and new female visibility explain this new attention from a female demographic.

A new demographic

Throughout most of the sport’s history, F1 has been incredibly male-dominated. In 2017, only 8% of the global fanbase consisted of women, but that figure has grown exponentially according to Forbes reporting. Today, around 40% of people following F1 Academy online identify as female. That makes three in four new fans female, according to the 2025 Global F1 Fan Survey.

The female presence is palpable! Countless social media accounts are devoted to women and girls who love the sport; small businesses like lilisdsigns are creating cute merch and more women than ever are searching for jobs in motorsport.

Werner Brell, CEO of Motorsport Network, said in the 2025 Global F1 Fan Survey, “Gen Z, women and U.S. fans are driving an always-on, connected and culturally powerful era for F1.”

But what caused this dramatic shift? What is bringing the fangirls out of the woodwork?



Marketing and presentation

According to Forbes, one of the most measurable changes that generated more female engagement was the way F1 approached promotion. Starting in January 2017, Liberty Media took control of F1. They removed many of the restrictions on social media content, allowing teams and drivers to post whatever they wanted.

While this sounds small, the sport saw a huge ripple effect. Fans could connect with their favorite drivers on a personal level and see what life is like for drivers off the track. There was suddenly an interpersonal element added.

On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of the F1 Group, said, “Of course, they are professional drivers, but they know they are part of a bigger ecosystem. Because normally you see them with the gloves, with the helmet, with the overalls, so you don’t recognize them. Now we have opened it up for them to be known.”

Motorsport.com also identifies another huge change: the launch of the Netflix docuseries “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” in March of 2019. The docuseries focuses on the storyline of the season rather than the cold, hard results.

The docuseries made F1 more accessible and enjoyable for new fans. There was no need to decode jargon in the commentary or memorize a complicated rulebook; fans could sit back and watch the story unfold. F1 suddenly wasn’t just about racing. It was about nepotism, cheating scandals and high-performance athletes doing whatever it took to win.

Making F1 more narrative-driven really appealed to the female audience. That’s exactly what drew Mizzou freshman Billie Oxendale in. F1 was brought to her attention after she went to see “F1: The Movie” with her friends.

“One thing led to another, and after the movie I was hooked,” Oxendale said. “The race scenes were so interesting, and all the steps that go into a team intrigued me. I went down a deep rabbit hole that had me watching every race since.”

Now, team social media admin is an essential part of culture on the grid. There’s an F1 movie and a new F1-inspired TV series. The pinnacle of motorsport is slowly permeating popular culture more with every race weekend.

Female-led initiatives and more female representation

Now that young women are making their presence known, the sport is finding new ways to include them. In this new era of F1, there are more female-led initiatives and women in technical roles.

The biggest of these is probably F1 Academy. F1 Academy was founded in 2023 by Susie Wolff, a former test driver for the Williams F1 team and wife of Mercedes’ team principal, Toto Wolff. She has a vision to put women back in the driver’s seat.

F1 Academy is a two-year, all-female category that allows women to race on the same tracks as F1 drivers and receive professional support to propel their careers. Each team is sponsored by a parent F1 team, allowing the women to get advice from more experienced drivers and engineers.

They all race in equal machinery, meaning all cars are the same. Over 14 races, the girls will be tested on their sheer skill and risk-taking to see who has what it takes to be a champion. The winner will receive a fully funded spot in the GB3 championship (what is considered to be the next “level up” from F1 Academy, 10 Super Licence points out of the 40 they need to join F1, and a trophy)

Big things are happening for graduates of the program. Lia Block, an academy driver from 2024 to 2025, finished second in the 2026 American Rally Association Championship. The 2025 F1A champion, Doriane Pin, became the first woman to test-drive an F1 car for the Mercedes F1 team.

While there aren’t any women racing in F1 right now, there are quite a few notable women hanging around the grid. The first of these is Hannah Schmitz at Red Bull Racing. Schmitz is the Principal Strategy Engineer, which means she has to make race-defining decisions in a matter of moments. Since Schmitz joined, Red Bull has won four drivers’ championships and two constructors’ championships.

Another influential woman is Laura Mueller, Esteban Ocon’s race engineer at Haas. Mueller speaks to the driver on the radio while they race. It’s her job to communicate strategy calls from the team, address driver concerns and sometimes even argue the driver’s case to the team. She’s the first female race engineer at Haas, a role that has been male-dominated for the team’s entire history.

When women in motorsport are visible, they have the opportunity to draw young women in. Seeing people they can relate to encourages this new fanbase to continue watching and engaging. A culture of inclusion is created when women are invited into the space, and that kind of culture will keep F1 growing for decades to come.