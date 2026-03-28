A Country Love Triangle: Megan Moroney, Riley Green and Ella Langley

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve spent any time on country music TikTok in the past year, you’ve probably heard whispers about a supposed Nashville love triangle involving Megan Moroney, Ella Langley and Riley Green. What started as a few fan observations quickly turned into one of the internet’s favorite pieces of country gossip. While none of the artists have confirmed most of the speculation, fans have been piecing together timelines, song lyrics and social media clues to try to figure out what’s actually going on.

Here’s the full breakdown of what’s real, what’s rumored and why the internet is so invested.

The Duet That Started It All

Rumors surrounding Green and Langley began in 2024 when the two country artists released their duet “you look like you love me.” Their undeniable chemistry during performances and in promotional content immediately had fans convinced something romantic was happening behind the scenes.

However, both Langley and Green repeatedly clarified that they were simply friends and musical collaborators. Despite the denials, fans continued to speculate thanks to their frequent performances together and playful onstage dynamic.

Enter Megan Moroney

Things got more complicated when fans started noticing possible clues that Moroney might be connected to Green.

In early 2025, social media detectives pointed out that both Moroney and Green posted photos from what appeared to be the same vacation in St. Barts around the same time. The posts included similar scenery, ocean activities and sunset photos. Around the same time, Moroney posted a TikTok wearing a hat that fans believed belonged to Green, which only fueled the rumors.

Fans also claimed the two were spotted together in Nashville and traveling through airports, though none of these sightings were confirmed.

The Internet Declares a “Love Triangle”

Because fans were already convinced Green and Langley had something going on, the Moroney rumors quickly evolved into what social media labeled a country music love triangle.

According to fan theories circulating online:

Green and Langley had chemistry from touring and recording together.

Green may have been romantically linked to Moroney.

That timeline supposedly overlapped.

Suddenly, TikTok and gossip pages were speculating about potential tension between Moroney and Langley.

The Ella vs. Megan Speculation

Fans began looking for any sign that the two women might not get along. Some claimed they noticed social media unfollows or awkward interactions at industry events, though none of those theories were ever confirmed.

Much of the speculation came from people analyzing body language and reading into small social media details. In reality, neither Moroney nor Langley has ever publicly addressed any supposed feud.

Award Show Drama?

The rumors resurfaced again during the 2025 CMA Awards, when all three artists attended the event. Some fans believed the atmosphere seemed tense when cameras caught them in the same areas of the venue.

Clips circulated online claiming certain moments looked awkward, though it’s impossible to know what was actually happening from a few seconds of footage.

Song Lyric Theories

As with most country music drama, fans immediately turned to the lyrics. When Moroney released new music, listeners began analyzing songs for clues about a possible relationship with Green. A few tracks fans often mention include:

Some listeners believe the songs describe a short-lived relationship that didn’t work out. Meanwhile, fans even speculated that Green’s unreleased song “POS Like Me” could be a direct response to “Who Hurt You?” though there is no confirmation of that.

The Artists Respond

Despite the internet theories, the artists themselves have kept things simple.

Green has said in interviews that he’s single and that social media tends to invent relationships for him.

Moroney has also said she is not currently dating anyone and is focusing on her music career.

Langley has consistently maintained that she and Green are just friends and collaborators, and she’s even joked on social media about fans assuming every song she writes must be about him.

So What’s Actually Going On?

At the end of the day, here’s what we actually know:

Green and Langley collaborate frequently and appear to be good friends.

Moroney was rumored to have briefly dated Green, though it was never confirmed.

None of the three artists has publicly confirmed a love triangle.

What seems most likely is that a combination of touring together, overlapping social circles in Nashville, and very enthusiastic fans turned a few coincidences into a much bigger narrative.

Still, if there’s one thing country music fans love, it’s trying to decode the stories behind the songs, and this rumor mill doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.