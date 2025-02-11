The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Going to the gym for the first time can be scary, but it doesn’t have to be. With the new year in full swing, there are many people who are stepping into the gym for the first time and that experience can be overwhelming to say the least. In a conventional gym, you’re met with all kinds of different machines and weight racks. Crowded with people who look like they’ve been lifting since birth, no wonder we find it all intimidating.

However, those pro gym goers all started where you are right now and they had to learn how to figure out this place just like us. With that, here’s a few tips on how to navigate your way through this new and exciting space.

Youtube tutorials

You think I’m kidding, I am not. When I first started lifting about three years ago, I had nowhere to start and figured that there had to be some kind of video out there that showed you how to use all of the machines at the gym. It turns out, there were tons.

One channel that helped me out when I was getting started was Naomi Kong. She has a playlist of videos on her channel showcasing how each machine you’ll see at a conventional gym functions and even how to adjust them to fit.

Wear what is comfortable to you

Social media is an overwhelming place when deciding what’s in style and gym clothes are no exception. For the first few times you go to the gym, don’t take to social media to figure out what is gonna work best for you. Get a feel for what type of material you like to work out in and then start looking online for some cute options.

If you like tight fitting leggings and tops, try finding a cute matching set. If you like a baggier hoodie or sweatpants, there are tons of sites with cool graphic tees and comfy sweats. The great thing about social media is that no matter what kind of clothes you like to work out in, there is always something for everyone.

have proper etiquette

The biggest tell for beginners in the gym is not having proper etiquette. The last thing that you want to do in the gym is to disrupt someone else’s workout. Here’s a couple things to keep in mind when you go to the gym.

Try to avoid walking in front of the mirror if you see someone completing a set and watching their form. Don’t take a bench or machine if there is a rag, phone, or water bottle placed there. This usually means someone is using that piece of equipment. Clean equipment before and after use, this helps with general cleanliness and prevents the spread of infections common in gyms such as athlete’s foot or ringworm. Always put dumbbells and weights back where you found them. Be all around respectful of yourself and others in the gym.

These are just a few tips to get you started on your gym journey. While the space can seem scary at first, I hope these pointers helped with gaining more confidence. While these tips are helpful, remember, do not take them to heart. At the end of the day, it’s all about doing what you feel is the right thing to get the best work out!