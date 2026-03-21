2026 Is the Year We Embrace Our Creativity

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Putting Social Media Down and Picking Up a New Hobby

The most recent trend across everyone’s social media may just set the tone for the year. We are ditching the time spent on our screens and bringing back the art of physical media, crafting and keeping book stores in business. Each new year, we give ourselves a set of resolutions that we often don’t follow through with. But this year, we are taking a different approach; instead, we are leading with intention.

In 20 years, do you want to be asking yourself where all your creativity went? Those pivotal years meant for engineering, questioning, inventing and utilizing the time we have to inspire; will you look back and only be reminded of your absurd daily screen time?

Is Creativity Dead?

This profound statement is a constant cloud over the state of our minds. We live in a society where everything is at the touch of a finger. You truly only have to pay attention for 20 seconds or less, and by the end, you can scroll on to the next. Social media is conditioning our brains to crave rapid stimulation.

Whilst mindlessly scrolling, you may come across a video where you have to ask yourself, is this real or not? Our lack of creativity is ruining our environments, threatening to steal our jobs and rapidly spreading misinformation. Generative AI is destroying creativity.

We need a complete creative reset and need to no longer question where our drive went. So this year, instead of setting ourselves back, we are getting nostalgic. No, creativity is not dead; it just needs to be embraced again.

Welcoming Back Physical Media

As I get older, one thing I find myself chasing is nostalgia. That feeling I had as a child walking through the craft store, finishing a new book, listening to the radio, flipping through photo albums or knowing the coolest thing about me was my hobbies. Back then, I thought a lot about who I would be when I got older.

If I were to fill scrapbooks full of memories instead of posts online, when I had a doctor’s appointment, I would flip through magazines instead of scrolling, maybe I would take up sewing instead of following the latest trends or exchange books with friends instead of clips online.

This year’s intention is to invest. If that is investing time into those around me who fuel my creativity, the physical media of DVDs, magazines, books or artwork, craft supplies and board games, supporting small businesses and keeping the arts alive. Because in twenty years, I will look back at all that I invested into intentionally living and know that I never have to worry about my screen time.

Here are Just a Few of my Recent Investments in my Life.

Hosting monthly get-togethers:

For each month, my girl friends and I have a themed get-together. We kicked off the new year staying up till midnight together and for February, we spread the love by being each other’s galentines. This month is going to be full of fortune by eating Lucky Charms, making homemade princess crowns and binge-watching the “Barbie” movies. This has not only made us deliberately find time to be together, but it also gives us the opportunity to each exhibit our own creativity!

Scrapbooking:

This has been an activity I want to continue for years to come. I can’t wait for the day that I can flip through years full of excitement in a book designed by me, instead of pulling my phone out to reminisce. It makes me want to do more and more, so that I can document it and find new styles to put in my pages.

Book Exchanges:

I was lucky enough to be gifted a book on Valentine’s Day from my best friend, but this will go on to be a hobby for all of us girls. Encouraging each other to read a series together, discussing it, or going to see the movie adaptation and exchanging our favorite reads has been one of my favorite pastimes that my friends and I have done together.

Personalizing Picture Frames:

This has made for the perfect gift and sweetest home decor. I recently added thrifted fabric to the back of a picture frame and printed a picture of my boyfriend and I in it. Then I screwed hooks on the bottom to make a keychain holder. This was super inexpensive and a fun way to add a little extra fun to a meaningful gift!