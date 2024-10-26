This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

As an undergraduate student with aspirations of attending law school, I know I am not the only one who fears I know absolutely nothing. I am petrified, to say the least. Countless questions, doubts, and anxieties plague most undergraduate students, and a quick Google search only provides a little clarity. The search results often leave me even more confused and unsure whether law is really for me.

I decided to take it into my own hands and ask the professionals all the questions we have been dying to know and I was honored to have the opportunity to interview some of Mizzou Law’s finest professionals, Ben Trachtenberg, JR Swanegan, and Paul Litton.

Ben Trachtenberg is a distinguished member of the University of Missouri School of Law faculty, joining in 2010. He earned his J.D. from Columbia Law School and a B.A. in Political Science from Yale. After law school, Trachtenberg gained valuable experience clerking in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Alongside Professor Anne Alexander, he co-authored “Criminal Procedure: A Free Law School Casebook.” Trachtenberg became the Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at the law school on January 1, 2021, and is currently a professor at Mizzou teaching law students and undergraduates.

JR Swanegan established his academic roots at the University of Missouri, earning his undergraduate degree in political science and his J.D. from Mizzou Law. Swanegan gained valuable experience following his studies by clerking for the Honorable Charles Atwell in Kansas City, Missouri. Now, he is a member of the Missouri Bar and the Dean of Admissions at Mizzou Law.

Paul Litton earned his degree in philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania, where he later obtained a J.D. and a PhD. Joining the Mizzou faculty in 2006, he was appointed dean of Mizzou Law in May 2023. Litton’s legal experience includes serving as a law clerk for Chief Justice Deborah T. Poritz of the New Jersey Supreme Court, where he notably worked as the Court’s death penalty law clerk. His fondest memories are his time clerking for the Chief Justice, particularly celebrating favorable outcomes.

Before our meetings, I surveyed many Mizzou undergraduates considering law school to gather the common questions, fears, and concerns about attending law school and pursuing a career in law. Here are the most frequently asked questions, along with answers from Paul Litton, Ben Trachtenberg, and JR Swanegan:

1. How can a student evaluate if law school is the right path?

J.R Swanegan: “Interview lawyers and visit the law school. Sit in on a class and get to know the students to see if this would be a good decision for the next three years. Like anything in life, you need to be self-reflective and self-aware of what you want. If law school feels worth pursuing and the information you gather leads you to think it could result in a career you’re interested in, it’s likely worth taking that chance. If the more you learn, the less excited you are, then trust your judgment.”

2. What do I need to apply to law school?

J.R Swanegan: “Almost every law school is going to ask for your undergraduate transcripts, undergraduate GPA, and almost all law schools require an LSAT, although some allow the GRE. You’ll also need a resume, personal statement, and typically two letters of recommendation—one of those should be from a faculty member who has given you a grade in class.”

3. How important is undergrad GPA for law school admissions?

J.R Swanegan: “It is very important… Between LSAT and GPA specifically, when our admissions committee is looking at a file, it probably makes up about ⅔ of the weight of the files. GPA suggests someone’s ability over a course of time in an academic discipline and ultimately illustrates to us what type of student someone is. It is not required that a student has a 4.0, but it is something that is very valuable and pushed for in a student’s application.”

4. When should a student apply to law school?

J.R Swanegan: “If you’re going directly from undergrad to law school, you want to take the LSAT after your junior year of college so you’ll have your LSAT score when applications open. Our applications open on September 1 each year. We start admitting students on a rolling basis until mid-March. The earlier you apply, the better.”

5. How many law schools should I apply to?

J.R Swanegan: “Most students apply to 4 to 6 law schools.”

6. How can I gain practical experience in the legal field before I start law school?

Ben Trachtenberg: “There are two main ways: work in a law firm or in the law or compliance department of a non-law entity. For example, Mizzou athletics has paperwork ensuring compliance with NCAA and SEC rules. Working in a place where people think about the law is a straightforward way to gain experience.”

7. Can I get into law school if my LSAT score is below the median for the school?

Paul Litton: “One thing you should keep in mind when you look into law school data is that the median is exactly that– the median of its students. Half the students come in with a median or higher score and half come with LSATs lower than the median score.”

8. If my freshman year GPA is low but improves by graduation, can that make my application less compelling?

J.R Swanegan: “We review positive trends in an application. If a student starts in a degree program they aren’t excited about and later switches, leading to better performance, or similarly, if a student has a rough start adjusting to college but shows improvement over time, we take that into account. Students are also allowed to write addendums to explain such trends, which is a great opportunity to clarify their journey.”

9. How demanding is law school in terms of time and workload?

Paul Litton: “Law students are expected not just to read, but to analyze and engage in discussions about the material. It requires a significant time commitment each week. My best advice is to treat law school like a job, setting specific work hours and balancing study with social relationships and hobbies. Discipline is key to managing this demanding workload.”

10. How can we excel in law school exams and coursework?

Ben Trachtenberg: “You will likely never be asked to just summarize what you learned; you must apply it. You’ll be given a fact pattern and must use the law you learned to answer the question. This skill takes a lot of practice, so don’t wait until the exam to start practicing.”

11. What essential skills should I develop for a successful legal career?

Ben Trachtenberg: “Three tremendously important skills are: Strong English writing (write clearly and well), Logical thinking and reasoning (develop arguments that flow), Working with people (if you’re a jerk who doesn’t listen, people won’t care how smart you are). It also helps to be hard-working and attentive to detail. It’s not an easy profession for lazy people, so you must be willing to work hard and carefully proofread every single document.”

12. What does it mean to be a successful law student?

Ben Trachtenberg: “It helps to be self-directed rather than outer-directed. Judge yourself by your own measures of success, not just by class rank. It can be corrosive if your self-conception is based entirely on that.”

13. How does law school prepare me for the bar exam?

Paul Litton: “Law school prepares students for the bar exam by teaching them to apply rules to fact patterns, analyze these in writing, and understand the topics tested on the bar. Our mission is to train great lawyers and leaders, not just to pass a test. To support this, Mizzou provides all students with access to a high-quality bar prep class, ensuring that everyone has the resources to succeed.”

14. Are there cons to consider due to law being a competitive field?

Ben Trachtenberg: “Yes. There is a fair amount of mental illness and substance abuse in the legal profession. This has been a long-standing problem, and while we’re getting better at discussing it openly, the competitive and demanding nature of the field continues to contribute to it.”

15. What are some common challenges students face in law school?

Paul Litton: “A common challenge for law students is the workload and reading volume. Some are well-prepared, while others may not be used to such academic rigor, often depending on their undergraduate experiences. Many students come in with great grades, but not everyone can be at the top in law school. For example, only half can be in the top half of the class. This adjustment can be difficult for those who have never been in the bottom half, even if they’re good students.”

16. What are the most common misconceptions about the law?

Ben Trachtenberg: “One misconception is that every lawyer is rich. There are some who make good money, but it’s not an immediate ticket to wealth. Another is that lawyers are generally unethical; while some may be, most are trying to do the right thing. Also, many believe lawyers are in court all the time, but most spend a lot of time reading and writing.”

17. Is there any other advice you want to share?

J.R Swanegan: “The most important advice is to apply early. This puts students in a position to make the most informed decisions based on all factors, including admissions and scholarships. By applying early, you’ll have more options to compare and contrast, and you’ll feel more confident about the decision you make.”

Paul Litton: “It’s perfectly fine to take time off between college and law school. Some people work in law-related jobs or find internships to observe lawyers, which helps them determine if this is the right path for them. If you’re unsure, consider exploring opportunities in legal settings to see if you can picture yourself in that role. Ultimately, what matters is figuring out if this is the kind of meaningful work you want to do.”

18. If you could do it over again would you still have gone to law school?

Ben Trachtenberg: “I am very glad I went to law school and I am very happy with my current job and all the previous jobs I’ve had. I gained great experience and made good friends. It worked out well for me.”

After my conversations with Paul Litton, JR Swanegan, and Ben Trachtenberg, I feel a sense of clarity and certainty regarding my path forward. Their insights have helped clarify the practical steps and the deeper motivations behind pursuing a legal career. These conversations have empowered me with confidence about the application process, the skills I should cultivate, and how to position myself as a strong candidate.

I hope the information shared also resonates with you, easing your worries and inspiring you to embark on your law career.

Thank you again to some of Mizzou School of Law’s most respected professionals, Ben Trachtenberg, Paul Litton, and JR Swanegan, for meeting with me and offering a sense of reassurance and excitement for the future. I encourage those of you still uncertain to contact a law school admissions officer! So many people are here to help, and you are not alone in this journey.

For those considering law school, I hope you can approach your next chapter optimistically, ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities ahead.