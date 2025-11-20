Therapy: Is it worth it? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Missouri chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I recently started going to therapy after having the worst anxiety of my life. I didn’t know what to do, and I didn’t just want to bother my friends or parents about it 24/7. For a couple of months, I was constantly getting recommendations for therapy, and I decided to finally bite the bullet and walk into the counseling center to sign up. It didn’t go very well; a lot of tears were shed between me, a glass screen, and what I’m guessing was a graduate assistant working the front desk. But after I got into the actual appointment, just talking to someone made me feel better. I learned breathing techniques, along with simple, easy steps to overcome my anxiety. That was only three weeks ago, and even after that short amount of time, I would say it has changed my life significantly. Some of you may be reading this and thinking, “it’s not worth it, it’s too long a process and too much paperwork,” or “no way you felt better after three weeks, that’s crazy”. It’s not crazy. I actually did feel better, and I wanted to share why therapy is worth it. I want to share why it is beneficial to not just us here at Missouri State University, but us as a whole.

How much does it cost? I bet it’s a lot just for a 30-minute appointment!

For Missouri State Students, all counseling services are free. That’s right, FREE! Their goal is to promote students’ health and psychological well-being, along with fostering positive connections through ethical and collaborative changes. That’s why it is free and accessible to students; they believe there should be no boundary to a student’s mental health. While it is completely free to students, staff and faculty have to pay a bit of money to use MSU counseling resources.

How easy is it to get an appointment? How much paperwork is required?

It’s as easy as a quick five-minute walk to Magers Health and Wellness Center, or a simple click on your device. Missouri State’s counseling center website allows you to book your own appointment, virtual or in-person. The paperwork needed for new clients takes up to ten minutes, including a few questions about your information and how you have been feeling the past couple of weeks, and as a whole. If you walk in, you can book an appointment (usually 2-3 weeks out) or come in for an emergency appointment if you need to talk to someone right away. If you are struggling and need someone immediately, other resources are available, including the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (988).

Is it normal to see a therapist? I don’t know if it’s worth it.

It is totally normal to see a therapist! Some people seek therapy for mental health reasons, while others just need someone to talk to. I’ve been debating seeing a therapist for not only these past couple of months, but the past year. I thought you only needed to see a therapist if you had anxiety or mental health issues, but in reality, a therapist is someone to talk to about anything you want. It is completely normal to walk in and see a therapist just because you want to talk to someone about your day. Therapy is helpful to anyone and can be beneficial in more ways than one. In addition to that, therapy isn’t just for someone who has anxiety like I do. Therapy is for everyone, and is a judgment-free space where you are free to say anything you need to say to your therapist that you might not be able to tell your family. It is very beneficial and recommended for all who are interested.

It’s okay to seek the help and comfort you need through therapy, and the resources at MSU provide not only counseling services but also other various resources to help with mental health, along with physical well-being. We are here for you, and if you need someone to talk to or just cry to (which I have lots of experience in), the counseling center is there for you. No judgment, no cost, just a walk or click away. It will get better, just take it one day at a time.

If you are struggling and need immediate help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.