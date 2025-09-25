How to Romanticize Your College Life (Even When You’re Drowning in Assignments)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Missouri chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You’re three iced coffees deep, BrightSpace is screaming at you with assignment notifications, and your laundry pile has become a second roommate. Welcome to college!

But guess what? You can still romanticize the chaos and turn even the most stressful days into your own coming-of-age movie. Romanticizing your life doesn’t mean pretending everything is perfect. It means finding small moments of beauty and joy in your day, even when you’re overwhelmed.

So, here’s how to start living your main character era, assignments and all.

Romanticize Your Mornings (Even If You’re Exhausted)

Even if you’re running on minimal sleep, your mornings can still feel intentional and cozy. Try waking up just 10 or 15 minutes earlier to stretch by your window, sip your coffee slowly, or write a few thoughts in a journal. Use your favorite mug, play a soft playlist, and wear something that makes you feel confident, even if it’s just a sweatshirt that makes you feel like yourself again. Skipping the phone scroll and replacing it with a moment of silence or soft music can completely shift your mindset for the day.

Make Studying an Experience, Not a Chore

Let’s be real, studying isn’t always fun. But you can transform it into a ritual you actually look forward to. Light a candle, use soft lighting or fairy lights, and settle into your favorite nook, whether it’s the campus library or a cute local café. Listening to a podcast, movie, or music can help you focus and make you feel like the protagonist in a productivity montage. Cute stationery, an aesthetic setup, or even a color-coded Excel spreadsheet can give your study time a creative twist.

Treat Your Walk to Class Like a Scene in a Movie

That everyday walk across campus? Romanticize it. Plug in a playlist that makes you feel like you’re in a film, whether it’s indie, cinematic, or straight-up sad-girl autumn vibes. Take a moment to look around. Notice the way the leaves crunch under your shoes, the sun catching in the windows, or the quiet buzz of campus life. Snap a photo if something catches your eye. It doesn’t have to be Instagram-worthy; it’s about training your brain to notice the little things that make life feel magical.

Create “Main Character Moments” Throughout Your Week

The best way to romanticize college life is to turn ordinary moments into memorable ones. Take yourself on a solo coffee date, visit a thrift store just because, or sit in the quad reading like you’re in a coming-of-age novel. Keep a small journal or notes app where you document funny moments, weird roommate stories, or things you’re grateful for. These tiny rituals make college feel like more than just deadlines and grades; they help you experience it fully.

Change How You See Your Assignments

Okay, assignments are not inherently romantic, but your mindset around them can be. Instead of dreading every paper or project, connect it back to your goals. Why did you choose your major? What excites you about what you’re learning (even if it’s just a tiny part of the material)? Use tools that make your workflow feel more intentional, like stylized notes, curated study playlists, or working with friends to create a cozy study environment. Celebrate every finished task, even with something as small as a good snack or a 10-minute break.

Take Care of Yourself Like the Protagonist You Are

Every story has downtime, and yours does too. Romanticizing your life doesn’t mean pushing through exhaustion—it means learning to rest with intention. Slow down when you can. Do a face mask while reading, take a walk to clear your mind, or simply sit with your thoughts. Treat yourself with the same tenderness you’d give your favorite character. Let rest be part of your plot, not a pause from it.

You don’t need the perfect dorm, a flawless GPA, or aesthetic social media posts to enjoy college. The magic is in the in-between: the quiet walks to class, the laughter with roommates, the last-minute coffee runs before a study session. Romanticizing your life is about choosing to find joy, even when you’re stressed, tired, or unsure of what’s next.

You’re not just surviving college, you’re living it. So go ahead: drink your overpriced latte, wear that dramatic coat, listen to the sad playlist, and romanticize every second of it.