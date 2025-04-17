This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Missouri chapter.

Content Warning: Mental Health and Suicide

We live in an age where you can DoorDash a latte in under 10 minutes, but when someone is in a mental health crisis, they might have to wait, or even worse… hang up.

Nearly three years ago, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline was launched. Since then, millions seeking help have utilized the call center as a life-saving resource. However, issues of understaffing and underfunding threaten to upend the mission.

You might be wondering, what is 988? The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a free lifeline for people in emotional distress or suicidal crisis. Instead of remembering a long 1-800 number, people can now call or text 988 to be connected to trained counselors 24/7.

At first, it worked. The launch was met with optimism and a surge in calls, texts, and chats. People were reaching out. People were getting help. It was a big win for mental health awareness, especially after the pandemic left so many of us feeling like our brains were buffering. According to Didi Hirsch CEO Lyn Morris, “since 2022, 12 million people have contacted 988 for help. So, what that tells us is that people want the help”.

The system, designed to be a safety net, is fraying. Across the country, call centers are struggling to keep up with the demand. The counselors are overworked, underpaid, and burned out. In some cases, callers are placed on hold for several minutes.

According to CBS, the Journal of the American Medical Association published a study depicting that while calls have increased, access to care after those initial calls has unfortunately not increased. The National Institutes of Health states that one in four adults in the United States lives with a diagnosed mental health illness, but many more could be struggling without a diagnosis, and the numbers are only increasing.

It’s the kind of thing you never think about until you—or someone you love—needs help immediately. And in those moments, silence on the other end of the line isn’t just frustrating. It’s terrifying.

One of the main culprits? Funding. Or rather, the lack of it. While 988 is federally supported, states are also largely responsible for staffing and maintaining their call centers. Without a steady stream of funding, many centers are left scrambling for grants, donations, or one-time government boosts to keep the lights on and the phones ringing.

The people calling 988 aren’t just numbers on a graph. They’re teens, students, veterans, and survivors. They’re us. Suicide is still one of the leading causes of death among young adults. That’s not just a tragic statistic. It’s a wake-up call.

The promise of 988 was simple: if you’re in crisis, there will always be someone on the other end. But without proper investment, that promise is in danger of being broken.

So, what now? We speak up. We advocate. We hold our states accountable.

We remind lawmakers—and each other—that mental health is not a luxury. It’s a lifeline. And it deserves the same urgency, attention, and funding as any other emergency response. No one should feel alone, not when the help they need is just three numbers away.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You are never a burden. You are never alone.