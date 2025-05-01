This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Missouri chapter.

Whether it be an intense course load, extracurricular responsibilities, or an overwhelming social life, it can be difficult to manage your time in college. Stress and anxiety are a completely normal response to the college lifestyle, and part of the experience is learning how to manage your emotions. I am by no means an expert, but I do believe I have a few tips and tricks up my sleeve!

Self-care is number one

A key aspect of handling stress is taking care of yourself. College is unique in the sense that you’ve probably never lived on your own before. You’ve probably never cooked all your meals, done all your laundry, and coordinated your own schedule all at the same time. Don’t let the excitement and stress of the lifestyle prevent you from giving yourself time for self-care.

Self-care looks different for everyone! For me, it’s cleaning my room and watching TV. Needing time to relax isn’t lazy (as long as it’s not all the time), and it can help you manage your stress. Self-care can also be going to the gym, doing your nails, or hanging out with your friends. No matter what it is to you, it’s essential that you give yourself a couple of hours a week where you aren’t thinking about your responsibilities.

Delegate and ask for help

I know from experience that leadership and club membership add a significant amount of pressure to a college student’s life. Navigating extracurriculars on top of course work is not an easy task, but it is important for your personal and professional growth – and social life!

Within your organizations, you’ll be surrounded by students who understand what it’s like to carry many responsibilities at once. You may also hold leadership positions where you oversee other students and organization members. In these roles, it’s important to delegate and share responsibilities. Ask for help from your peers, and usually, they’re more than willing to jump in and aid you with a task here and there.

With this being said, make sure you aren’t taking advantage of the relationships you’ve built in your organizations. Your peers are students too and are also under a lot of stress. Volunteer to help them out, and make sure work is divided evenly!

Build a support system

In college, it’s absolutely necessary to build a support system. Whether it be your family, your high school friends, or your roommates, you need a community of people who understand and support you. I’ve also found that having a support system within your major or clubs helps with handling the stress associated with those activities. People who are involved in the same things you are can relate to the pressure and help you feel seen and heard.

If you’re having a hard time finding a community on campus, getting involved in organizations could help you to meet people. In your student portal, you can access a page called BearLink through the Office of Student Engagement. This page shows you every registered student organization and can help you connect with people who have things in common.

Your grades don’t define you

As a chronic perfectionist, I have found it extremely challenging to accept that a perfect GPA isn’t always achievable. College classes are different from high school, and sometimes getting a B or even a C is an achievement in itself. Every professor has a different grading mentality. Some believe earning an A is a privilege, while others are happy to pass out a 100%. It’s important to remember that the grading style of the instructor can have a large impact on your final grade. Try to work with your instructors if you can; their job is to make sure you succeed, and most happy to meet with you and give you guidance.

You should also remember not to compare your work to everyone else’s. If the work you are submitting is at a quality you feel proud of, don’t let someone else’s achievements take that away from you. You are on your own journey, and getting hung up on comparisons can add unnecessary stress to your plate. You never know what someone else is going through, even if they seem like they have it all together. Try your best to stay focused on yourself; don’t pressure yourself to compete with your classmates. You don’t need an A to confirm that you’ve learned something, so don’t let that grade take away from your self-worth!

There are resources!

Missouri State University has resources to help you regulate your stress. The counseling center at Magers offers free counseling sessions, and, contrary to popular belief, there is currently no waitlist for appointments. In addition to counseling, the center provides psychiatry appointments (for a fee), and the Dean of Students’ office is also available to assist students struggling in any capacity. Stress comes in all shapes and sizes, and the university wants to make sure you have every resource necessary for success!

If you are stressed about a class, the Bear Center for Learning and Writing (Bear CLAW), located in Meyer Library, is an incredible campus resource. It employs students across campus who excel in their courses and can tutor you in several subjects. There are even tutors for specific classes like Psychology 121 and Math 141. Check out the MSU website to learn more.

Know your limits

Last, but certainly not least, you need to know your limits. Overloading your schedule with stressful responsibilities is a recipe for disaster. But, everyone’s limit is different. You may be able to balance multiple leadership positions, work, and classes, or maybe school is stressful enough without taking on anything else. Build yourself a schedule that works for your needs and fits your lifestyle. Prioritize what’s important to you, and don’t compare your capacity for stress with someone else’s. Everyone operates differently and has different priorities; no one is wrong!

Wrapping up

Stress is completely natural in college. In fact, I would be impressed and concerned if you could navigate college without experiencing some level of stress. An important skill to learn during this time in our lives is how to handle and adapt to stressful situations. As we move into the professional world, we will continue to face anxiety and stress, and with the skills we gain now, we can be more successful adults!