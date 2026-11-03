Your Vote, Your Voice: What UM Students Should Know Before November 3

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Miami chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The midterms are right around the corner. Here’s what’s on the ballot, how to vote and what college students have to say about it.

Between classes, assignments, extracurriculars and trying to maintain some kind of social life, it’s easy for another important date to slip through the cracks. But there’s one date worth keeping on your calendar: November 3.

The 2026 midterm elections are officially underway, and Florida voters have some major decisions ahead of them. From electing the state’s next governor to deciding on constitutional amendments that could change property taxes, there’s quite a bit on the ballot.

And with early voting already underway, University of Miami students still have time to get involved.

First Things First: How Can You Vote?

Miami-Dade County offers three ways to vote: early voting, voting by mail and voting in person on Election Day.

Early voting runs through November 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Unlike Election Day, registered Miami-Dade voters can visit any designated early voting location, including the Coral Gables Branch Library at 3443 Segovia Street.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but voters must visit their assigned polling places.

Vote-by-mail is particularly helpful for students attending college away from home. Although the deadline to request a new Miami-Dade ballot passed October 22, previously requested ballots can still be returned and must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Students registered outside Miami-Dade should check their home election office’s voting requirements and deadlines.

So, What’s Actually On The Ballot?

Florida voters will elect a new governor, a U.S. senator and other statewide officials, including the attorney general, chief financial officer and agriculture commissioner.

The gubernatorial race includes Republican Byron Donalds and Democrat David Jolly, while the U.S. Senate race includes Republican Ashley Moody and Democrat Angie Nixon. Additional candidates are also running.

Depending on their registered addresses, voters may also see congressional, state legislative, judicial and local races.

Florida voters will consider three constitutional amendments:

Amendment 1: Would increase the maximum size of Florida’s Budget Stabilization Fund from 10% to 25% of general revenue collections and change requirements for deposits and withdrawals.

Would increase the maximum size of Florida’s Budget Stabilization Fund from 10% to 25% of general revenue collections and change requirements for deposits and withdrawals. Amendment 2: Would create a property tax exemption for qualifying tangible personal property used in agricultural production and agritourism.

Would create a property tax exemption for qualifying tangible personal property used in agricultural production and agritourism. Amendment 3: Would increase the homestead exemption for non-school property taxes to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028. School property taxes would not be affected by the increased exemption, but the change would affect taxable values used for certain county, municipal and special-district levies, including those supporting local services. It would also change assessment limits and certain local property-tax spending rules.

Miami-Dade voters will also consider county charter amendments and a school property-tax renewal question. Coral Gables voters have additional municipal questions concerning city parks, the mayor’s term, candidate residency and public works bidding.

Each voter’s ballot varies by registered address, so reviewing a personalized sample ballot beforehand is essential. Check out the resources below to find yours!

Why Aren’t More College Students Voting?

With multiple ways to cast a ballot, what’s stopping more college students from participating?

For Gabriella Mensah, a student attending college away from her home state of New York, political interest and convenience both play a role.

“I don’t think a lot of students care enough to vote,” she said. “We’re all from different hometowns and stuff, so people don’t like to take the extra step to get their ballot mailed to them so that they could submit it.”

Oscar Garcia Del Rey shared a similar perspective, pointing to the demands of college life.

“I think a lot of people can get caught up in the day-to-day cycle of classes, extracurriculars, and they’re very tired at the end of the day,” he said.

Oscar also identified transportation as another challenge, particularly for students who don’t have access to cars.

Between packed schedules and figuring out how to get to the polls, it’s understandable how voting could get pushed further down someone’s to-do list. However, this does not negate the importance of our civic duty

What Matters to Young Voters?

For students who do plan to vote, the issues influencing their decisions can vary.

Gabby identified housing affordability as a priority for Florida’s next governor.

“I think that they should prioritize making, like, housing and everyday life more affordable,” she said, also raising concerns about homelessness and infrastructure during hurricane season.

Oscar emphasized public welfare, healthcare, social rights and equal protection under the law as important considerations when evaluating candidates.

For Felix Brown, political participation should extend beyond online discussions.

“I feel like a lot of people are, like, involved socially and, like, in social settings or even, like, online, but not, like, as much as they should be, like, in person,” he said.

He suggested that students could become more involved through volunteering at polling locations and communicating with elected officials.

Beyond the Campaign Promises

Let’s be real, anyone running for office can make a promise. But how do we know they’ll actually follow through?

For Sophie Gray, choosing a candidate comes down to reliability and honesty.

“When I’m choosing a candidate, I’m choosing based on the ideals that they are choosing to focus on, but I will not choose them if they’re just saying they will abide by those ideals and I’m not proving that they actually believe in those ideals.”

With campaign advertisements, social media posts and political debates all competing for attention, taking the time to research candidates can make a difference.

Sophie also emphasized the importance of making decisions based on factual information rather than relying on incomplete information.

Before November 3

With Election Day approaching, there’s still time to make a plan. Check your registration, look up your polling place and review the candidates and ballot questions specific to your area.

For students registered outside Florida, remember that your home state’s voting procedures and ballot may be different.

And if you’re feeling overwhelmed by all the information, start with your sample ballot. You don’t have to be a political expert to begin learning about the decisions affecting your community.

As Sophie put it, “Because a vote has the power to change an election.”

Helpful Resources: