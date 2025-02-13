The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

You can bring it anywhere

Class – to stay hydrated and you don’t have to worry about leaving the room to refill it Library – long study sessions when you need a break and need a sip of water Study groups – meeting friends to study or even work on projects and is easy to take breaks and take a sip of water. Gym – to keep un your bag for after the workout to refuel yourself and stay hydrated Dorms – you could get busy in between classes, study sessions and social activities. College students always forget to take a sip. With a Stanley by your side you can make sure your always dehydrated

Hydration on the Go

Moving to different classes around campus Heading to the library Heading to the gym Heading to practice

Stanley is the easiest to carry around everywhere

Convenience

Handles on the Stanley makes it easier for college students to carry or even putting it on the side of your bag. Wether you running to class or the library grabbing coffee with friends. There’s no need for juggling multiple things

Stylish & Functional:

Beyond the practicality, the Stanley cups have a sleek, minimalistic look that’s just… cute. The aesthetic appeal is huge, especially since it fits well with any college campus vibe, from library study groups to hanging out in the quad.