This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I was younger, Thanksgiving break meant one thing: no school.

It meant sleeping in, eating an unreasonable amount of food, watching movies, spending time with your family, and enjoying a few days without having to think about homework.

Well, now that I’m in college, Thanksgiving break still technically means no classes, but somehow, I’ve never been busier.

There’s something about the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving that makes every professor suddenly remember that we are, in fact, college students with assignments, projects, papers, presentations.

Then there’s the small detail that Thanksgiving break is only a few days long. So instead of complete relaxation, I truly find myself stressing, mentally dividing the break into two categories: Things I actually want to do and things I absolutely have to get done.

The Week Before Thanksgiving is Chaos

The week before Thanksgiving might be one of the most stressful weeks of the semester for every college student. Every student is tired, exhausted even. The professors are assigning assignment upon assignment, and students are counting down the days until they can go home.

And then somehow every assignment that was sitting in the syllabus for weeks is suddenly due. You start asking yourself, “I’ll just get it done over break.” This might sound like a great plan until the break actually arrives around the corner.

Then you remember that you wanted to sleep in, but you can’t; or that you want to eat, or even just watch TV, but you remember, you can’t.

Then suddenly, the paper that you promised yourself you would do, you’d finished on Tuesday, is still untouched on your laptop.

Going Home Doesn’t Automatically Mean Relaxing

As a commuter, going home isn’t necessarily some dramatic transition for me. I already go home after class. But the Thanksgiving break still feels different because there is more time at home than usual, and being home comes with everyone asking, “So how’s school going?”

Which sounds like a simple question, until you’re trying to explain it: three different classes, an upcoming quiz I have to study for, an assignment that I really don’t want to talk about, but whatever you have been stressing about for the past two weeks. Then the follow-up question you will be getting asked is, “Are you almost done?” The answer is no. I am not almost done. I am a college student. I don’t think I am ever done.

You have to find a Balance

The hardest part about Thanksgiving break is that you are supposed to rest on that break, but you can’t because the semester isn’t over just yet. Which means: finals are coming, projects are coming, and lastly, deadlines are coming. But if you spend the entire break thinking about school, you don’t actually get a break.

I’ve learned to get some work done before the break, because that way, I can spend time with my family. Then after I come back, finish what I need to get done. Make sure you’re spending time with family, and then you can get your assignments done.

And then Last but not least: Thanksgiving Dinner

Of course I can’t end this reading without mentioning the Thanksgiving Dinner. In my opinion, there is something about sitting down at your table with all your family members, and thinking to yourself, “I am surrounded by people that I am thankful for and that I love.” And the best part, you get to eat the delicious food while spending time with your family.

Maybe We Should Stop Expecting Ourselves to Be Productive

I think college students, including myself, have gotten really good at feeling guilty for relaxing. If we watch TV, we’ll get the intrusive thought of, “Shouldn’t I be studying?” Even if we are sleeping, we feel like we should be working on assignments. To be honest, Thanksgiving break is one of the few times when we actually have some time to slow down and to be in the moment.

Maybe we shouldn’t take advantage of it. The assignments will still be there, the emails will still be there, and the final exams will still be there. But Thanksgiving dinner won’t, and neither will these few days with the people we love. So yes, I’ll probably bring my laptop home, finish the assignment that I have due, and tell myself I’ll finish everything early, just to procrastinate at least once. But I’m also going to have to make sure that I enjoy the break, spend time with the people who matter the most, and appreciate the little moments. Sometimes taking a break, stepping back from schoolwork, and making memories with the people we love are just as important as getting everything done for school.