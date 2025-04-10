This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.
March 20th was the first day of Spring and it’s time to get back into the groove of things. As the
days grow warmer here on campus, it’s the perfect time for a Spring reset. A chance to refresh
your body, mind, and lifestyle. Let’s shake off those Winter blues and get ready for Spring
together! Down below are the top 3 things you must do to have the best Spring yet!
- Reorganize and declutter
One of my all time favorite ways to begin a reset is to organize and declutter my space! Go
through your closet, dresser, backpack, desk, and anything else that seems to get cluttered over
the Winter months. Donate your clothes that you haven’t gotten used to, toss the materialistic
items you never look twice at, and make room for an environment that feels relaxing and
inviting. To take your room to the next level, switch out your decor for a Springy feel and add
fresh flowers to make your room even cuter and smell good!
- Prioritize being outside
Being outside is finally enjoyable again after a frigid Winter. Take advantage of this beautiful
weather and spend your time outdoors. Find a peaceful place on campus to study outside, take
morning walks to soak up the sunshine or even plan a fun outdoor activity such as a picnic!
Getting Vitamin D is so important because it’s a natural mood and energy booster. Make it a
priority to get outside for even just a few minutes a day because it will make a huge difference
overall!
- Refresh your mind
Spring is your opportunity to reset your mind, reflect on goals, and look ahead. Refreshing your
mind can be anything that feels right to you! I enjoy reflecting on what I would like the rest of
my year to look like. Whether that includes academic successes, personal growth or building
healthier habits, I like to take this time to set clear intentions and goals. Resetting your goals and
intentions can help you feel fulfilled and challenged during the Spring season. Some other ways
to refresh your mind can include journaling, reading wellness books, and meditating.