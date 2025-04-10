This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

March 20th was the first day of Spring and it’s time to get back into the groove of things. As the

days grow warmer here on campus, it’s the perfect time for a Spring reset. A chance to refresh

your body, mind, and lifestyle. Let’s shake off those Winter blues and get ready for Spring

together! Down below are the top 3 things you must do to have the best Spring yet!