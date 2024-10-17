Olipop vs Poppi, Which One is Better?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

About one year ago, two drink brands with seemingly similar names began trending all over social media. After their rise to popularity, they started popping up in well-known stores as well such as Target and Stop and Shop. Olipop, a prebiotic soda brand, claims that their soda is the perfect mix of “healthy meets delicious.” The soda is promised to support digestive health and poses as a healthy alternative to the sugary sodas we know and love. The brand was launched in 2018. Now let’s look at Olipop’s competitor, Poppi. Poppi was founded in 2016 by a husband and wife duo in Texas. They also appeared on the popular show “Shark Tank” where they successfully gained an investment and skyrocketed their drink business. Poppi is also marketed as a healthy soda alternative with ingredients like fruit juice, apple cider vinegar, and prebiotics. As an avid drinker of both brands, I have become curious about which brand is truly the healthiest soda alternative considering the traction both brands have gained on social media platforms.

Let’s start with Olipop. Olipop offers a variety of delicious flavors such as Lemon Lime, Orange Squeeze, Tropical Punch, and Strawberry Vanilla (a personal favorite of mine). Each can is packed with prebiotics to promote digestive health. According to Olipop’s website, prebiotics feed our microbiomes, which are the many microorganisms that live all over our bodies. They populate the most within our digestive system and can control many different factors like our mood, immunity, metabolism, and digestive health. Therefore, the ingredients that make up Olipop fuel our microbiomes in order to support healthy digestion and boost other helpful bodily functions. Compared to Poppi, Olipop also has fewer calories per can and more prebiotics within their drinks.

Moving onto Poppi. This brand promotes being able to still drink delicious soda flavors without many of the health risks that come with popular soda brands. Similar to Olipop, Poppi also offers many great flavor options such as Orange, Strawberry Lemon, and Cherry Limeade. Poppi additionally offers flavors that mimic some of your favorite soda drinks such as their “Classic Cola” and “Ginger Lime” flavors. Looking at the health benefits within Poppi drinks, each can contains only 25 calories and 5g of sugar. Poppi drinks also contain prebiotics and apple cider vinegar to promote gut health.

After comparing the health benefits of both drinks, you really can’t go wrong with either brand. Both offer healthy prebiotics that support the gut and digestive health of customers. Technically, if I had to pick a winner, Olipop has less calories and more prebiotics. However, both brands are great for your health. Overall, it is up to personal preference when choosing between these two very popular brands.