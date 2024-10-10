Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

If you are anything like us, and love a fun drink to sip on, keep reading to hear about our current obsession, Jet Nutrition in North Andover. Jet Nutrition offers specialty beverages in a variety of fun flavors that are both nutritious and low sugar. It’s a 10-minute drive from campus, making it an easy outing with friends. In this article, we will be highlighting some of the boosted teas we have tried!

Drink Flavor #1: Baja Blast

Rating: 7/10

Explanation: 

The Baja Blast boosted tea is a play-off of Mountain Dew’s popular soda. Just like the original soda, the Baja Blast tea is a neon blue-green color and has a similar flavor profile. The flavor is a combination of blue raspberry and pineapple. It is very sour, and a little sweet. We rated this a 7/10 because the flavor was slightly tart, making it hard to finish the drink.

Drink Flavor #2: Midnight HYPE

Rating: 9/10

Explanation: 

Midnight Hype’s name can be attributed to its deep reddish-purple color. The flavor profile is intriguing as it contains notes of blackberry, prickly pear, and coconut. Although the flavor sounds questionable, it ended up being our favorite. In comparison to Baja Blast, Midnight Hype has a slightly mellowed flavor profile while still being sweet. 

Drink Flavor #3: Mermaid Water

Rating: 5/10

Explanation: 

Mermaid Water is a combination of tropical and blue candy flavoring. The drink is multi-colored, making for an interesting presentation. The bottom is a yellow-ish color whereas the top is a bright blue color. We felt the flavors did not complement one another, making it taste funky. 

Overall, We have really enjoyed trying a variety of different drinks from Jet Nutrition, and highly recommend going. It is the perfect spot for a midday pick-me-up in between classes, or on the weekends! So, gather your friends and go try it girlies! We hope you enjoy it as much as we do!

