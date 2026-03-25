I Tried 8 Protein Drinks So That You Don’t Have To

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Protein drinks are super hit or miss, and with so many options on the market, it can be hard to find something enjoyable. As a powerlifter, I make it a priority to refuel after my lifts with protein. However as a college student, I am always on the go, and not always able to have a high protein meal right after I lift. So, a drink of sorts is my go-to post-lift protein source. From powders to canned drinks, I’ve tried a wide range of protein supplements. Here is my opinion on eight different protein drinks I have tried to save you the time and money involved in finding the right one.

Protein Pop

A refreshing clear whey canned drink with many flavor options. The only flavor I liked was the cherry lime, however I highly recommend this flavor. Make sure to refrigerate prior too drinking to avoid the protein aftertaste.

Where I purchased: Target

Protein content: 22g/can

Flavor rating: 8/10

Overall rating: 8/10

Oath Clear Whey

Oath makes many different supplements (including regular protein powder), but their clear whey is amazing. With many flavors to choose from, this is definitely my favorite protein powder I have tried. It does get a little clumpy/foamy when mixing it in a shaker bottle, so be sure to let it settle before drinking. My two favorite flavors are icy blue razz and frosty lemonade.

Where I purchased: Target

Protein content: 20g/one scoop

Flavor rating: 10/10

Overall rating: 9/10

Seeq Clear Whey

This was the first clear whey I had ever tried. While it does have a bit of a protein aftertaste, drinking it ice cold helps lessen it. With a decent flavor selection as well as limited edition flavors available on their website, they definitely have something for everyone. Not my favorite protein drink, but a solid choice that makes an appearance in my rotation every once in a while.

Where I purchased: Target, brand website

Protein content: 22g/one scoop

Flavor rating: 8/10

Overall rating: 7/10

Spylt Protein Milk

Spylt is unique because it is not only high in protein, but also has caffeine in it. This was my first experience with a caffeinated protein supplement, and I was not disappointed. The flavors are delicious, with no protein aftertaste whatsoever. The only reason I don’t drink one of these every day is because I don’t always want the extra caffeine.

Where I purchased: Target/Shaw’s

Protein content: 20g/can

Flavor rating: 10/10

Overall rating: 9/10

Slate

A staple in my protein rotation. Slate has many different types of protein drinks; some with 20g all the way up to the ultra protein 42g option. They even have high protein lattes with 20g in them as well! These are also super easy to find, since most major grocery stores carry them. My only complaint is that if you don’t drink it quickly enough, it will get chunky at the bottom, so be cautious of that.

Where I purchased: Most chain grocery stores, Target

Protein content: Varies as they have many different options; 20 to 42g/can

Flavor rating: 9/10

Overall rating: 8/10

Clean Simple Eats Clear Protein Water

Clean Simple Eats is a brand with many protein options. I’ve only tried the clear protein water so far, and unfortunately I was not a fan. The two flavors I tried (blackberry vanilla and peach mango crème) were very faint and overpowered by a chalky protein taste. There are definitely better clear whey options available in my opinion.

Where I purchased: Target

Protein content: 20g/can

Flavor rating: 6/10

Overall rating: 5/10

Genius Gourmet Sparkling Protein

I had never heard of this product until I found it on an endcap at Target. The flavors looked good and the protein content was ideal, so I decided to try it. This was surprisingly one of the best protein drinks I’ve had. The flavor was perfect, and it had zero protein aftertaste. I tried the blue raspberry lemonade, and went back to purchase the fruit punch and pink lemonade. Although I am not a huge fan of carbonated drinks, this was a shockingly amazing find!

Where I purchased: Target

Protein content: 30g/can

Flavor rating: 10/10

Overall rating: 9/10

Nurri

Another product I found at Target and decided to try. These protein milk shakes have a very subtle flavor. This isn’t entirely bad, but wasn’t my favorite compared to others I’ve tried. Still a solid option for sure, and with a perfect 30g of protein, I’d repurchase. I tried the strawberry and chocolate flavors, but would be intrigued to try the others.

Where I purchased: Target

Protein content: 30g/can

Flavor rating: 7/10

Overall rating: 8/10