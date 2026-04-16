This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Going into college, I was not planning to rush a sorority. I didn’t even know much about what Greek life even was besides what my high school best friend had told me, since she had always wanted to join one. And after I decided to go to a school that didn’t offer it, I never thought about it again. And then I transferred to Merrimack and decided to rush right away, literally counting down the days until recruitment. My journey in Greek life has been unique and has given me a college experience I wouldn’t trade for the world. This is how ZTA shaped the person I am today.

Community

My entire life, I have struggled with belonging, finding my place in the world, where I fit in, and can truly be myself. Hence, how I ended up transferring to MC in the 1st place. From the outside looking in, sororities in general give off this energy of a large friend group. Just a bunch of girls who truly connect with one another through being involved in the same organization. I wanted to have that. Not having a large friend group in high school and being a transfer student created a yearning for female friendship and a sense of community.

That is exactly what ZTA has given me, above all else. It’s one of the things I’m most grateful for. Although I’m not close with every single girl, I consider them all people I can talk to, people I share bonds with, and those things last a lifetime. Every one of us belongs there if nowhere else, and that’s special. I walk into our chapter meetings every Monday night so carefree and excited to be with my sisters. Our community gives me that sense of belonging I was missing.

Volunteering

Before joining ZTA, I had always wanted to give back to my community more and volunteer. In addition to Merrimack, ZTA has given me so many opportunities to get into my community and do more for others who are in need. ZTA emphasizes to us how important it is to give back, especially with a group of others. With ZTA having a national philanthropy, it has given me something bigger than myself to work for. There are always efforts to join that make a difference. Being able to do these things with my sisters makes it feel even more special and impactful. These experiences have opened my eyes and truly impacted my view of the world around me.

Leadership

My biggest leadership experience so far has been serving as VP Harm Reduction on the executive council for ZTA. Being part of the leadership of ZTA was something I had wanted to do from the very beginning. I wanted to get as involved as possible and help lead and guide our chapter in a meaningful way. Even though I was in leadership for half the amount of time as my counterparts, I learned the most valuable lessons and skills while being on executive council. I gained so many new experiences and grew immensely as a leader that I will take with me into my professional career and beyond. Working with other girls to lead a large group of women is immensely rewarding despite all of the challenges.

Confidence

One of the biggest impacts ZTA has had on me has been how it has grown my confidence and my sense of self. Going along with the community I have gained through ZTA, that community has helped and supported me to open up and feel confident in being myself. With the support of so many girls, I truly have felt like I can do anything because there are always people in my corner. There are people who love me for who I am, and I feel stronger in who I am as a person because of them. Looking around and seeing so many different kinds of girls, with so many different qualities, who bring so many things to the table, loving themselves and the people around them, has inspired growth in me.

I will never be more grateful for the experience I have had as a member of Zeta Tau Alpha, because of joining this incredible sisterhood, I have been shaped into a better version of myself. One of the hardest goodbyes I will ever make <3