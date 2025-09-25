How To Make Friends As A Commuter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting college as a commuter can feel a little different than living on campus. While dorm life naturally comes with its built-in opportunities to meet people – late-night study sessions, dining hall dinners, and bumping into friends in the hallway – commuting can sometimes feel isolating. But being a commuter doesn’t mean missing out on friendships or campus life. With the right mindset and a little intentional effort, you can create just as strong a social circle. Here’s how:

Don’t Just Drive In and Out

It’s tempting to head straight home after class, but some of the best connections happen in those in-between moments. Hang back after lectures to chat with classmates, grab coffee, or find a spot at the library to sit. The more time you spend in shared spaces, the more natural opportunities you’ll have to meet people.

Join Clubs and Organizations

Clubs aren’t just for residents – they’re one of the easiest ways to meet people as a commuter. Whether it’s a professional society, a cultural club, or something purely fun (think dance, improv, or even intramural sports), showing up consistently makes it easier for people to remember you and build bonds over time.

Find a “ Home Base” on Campus

Having a go-to spot like the commuter lounge, or even a corner of the library it helps you feel more grounded. Frequenting the same space means you’ll start recognizing familiar faces and forming casual connections that can grow into friendships.

Use Your Commute as a Conversation Starter

When people hear you commute, they’ll often ask where you’re from or how far you travel. Use that as a way to connect, swap favorite compare playlists, or even find a carpool buddy. Your commute can actually be a fun part of your story.

Be Intentional with Classmates

Instead of just slipping in and out of lectures, make an effort to talk to the people around you. Suggest forming a study group, ask about assignments, or invite someone to grab lunch after class. Friendships often start with something as simple as, “Hey, do you want to study together next week?”

Create Your Own Traditions

Dorm residents might bond over late-night talks, but commuters can build rituals too. Maybe you and a friend always grab a smoothie before class on Thursday, or you set up a weekly library study chat. These small routines create consistency and strengthen connections.

Maximize Campus Events

Even if you can’t make every late-night activity, look out for daytime events like welcome fairs, pop-up activities, or sporting games. These events are low-pressure, fun, and perfect for meeting new people without the commitment of a late commute

Stay Connected Digitally

If you can’t always be on campus, staying active online helps bridge the gap. Start a group chat for class, follow people from your clubs on Instagram, or keep up with campus group pages. Being digitally present makes it easier to stay in the loop and strengthen friendships outside of class.

Conclusion:

Commuting doesn’t have to mean missing out on the “college experience.” With a little creativity and intentionality, you can form meaningful friendships that make campus feel like your second home – even if you don’t sleep there. Remember: it’s not about where you live, but about the community you create.