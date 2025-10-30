How to Get Over a Situationship Breakup

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Often in college, people struggle to decide whether or not they want to commit to a relationship. Love is a confusing feeling that we experience whenever we feel ourselves get attached to someone close. Unfortunately, a situationship is not as fun as it seems and can leave one person hurt when the other person doesn’t want to share the same deep feelings. Once the situationship breaks off, it leaves you with a heavy weight. I’ve recently been through a situationship breakup, and it’s been a hard process to recover. Here are my tips on how to stand back up from a situationship breakup:

Allow Your Emotions to Come Out

The first thing to realize is that it’s okay to feel and grieve. Coming from someone who tends to keep my feelings to myself, it doesn’t help that I try to hide my emotions. It’s perfectly okay to let everything out and feel the pain. It can hurt so bad when you realize how you’re feeling. Let yourself cry when you get the chance to, and get a hold of that delicious ice cream for support.

Talk to Someone

This is the one thing that I need to emphasize. A lot of people go through this, and it’s important to have a support system around you. Whether it’s family, friends, or therapy, it’s a necessity to have someone to talk to about your feelings. The last thing you need is to be alone in your thoughts. Things can feel lonelier after the breakup, and talking to someone can help you understand your own feelings. Reach out to someone or use school resources to provide yourself with care.

Cut Contact

Trust me, you do not want to keep in contact with the person who hurt you. Even if they still want to be friends, they don’t deserve any more of your company. Unfollow them on social media and avoid any messages. It will only hurt more if you continue to follow up with their posts or life. If you run into them, you don’t need to say anything directly to them. It’s important to listen to your heart and figure out how you feel about them during the aftermath.

Keep Yourself Busy

During this hard process, you’re going to constantly think about them. You want to remember the good and not the bad. Instead, try keeping yourself busy through activities, work, events, school, and much more. You will feel so much better after the fact that the person will be taken off your mind when you’re focusing on other important things.

Reflect

It’s important to understand that it’s not your fault and you did nothing wrong. You have to think of it as a way of reflecting on how the treatment was. You didn’t lose them; they lost you. They simply didn’t understand your potential worth and don’t deserve any more chances from you. I truly mean that after giving them two chances. I’ve reflected by writing down my thoughts. Don’t let them walk over you and know how amazing you are as a person.

Prioritize Self-Care

A situationship breakup is an overall hard process because there are so many “what if” moments, and loving the idea of them. Make sure you are taking care of yourself during this dark time. Spend time with loved ones, fuel your body with food, watch a movie, and journal your thoughts. These things have truly helped me during this difficult time. Trust me, it’ll get better in a matter of time. You are not alone, and it’s difficult for everyone.