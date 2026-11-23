This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article was edited by Maira Hammad

You’re scrolling through LinkedIn when you come across yet another post from a classmate announcing their exciting new research opportunity. You congratulate them, continue to scroll, and suddenly you see someone celebrating a sick new internship. A few posts later, another classmate is sharing their experience attending a research conference.

While you’re genuinely happy for everyone, you can’t help but wonder, am I doing enough? It seems like everyone around you has their life figured out, while you’re still trying to decide what you want to eat tomorrow.

Sounds familiar?

As university students, we’re always surrounded by people who seem to be achieving incredible things. And somewhere along the way, we’ve started using other people’s accomplishments as reminders of things that we haven’t achieved yet. But it’s important to remember that just because someone else is succeeding doesn’t mean you’re falling behind.

The invisible timeline everyone’s trying to follow

Growing up, we had a straightforward understanding of what our future would look like. High school, then University, a job. Settle down. Everything seemed so simple, and we were dying to become adults. But once we actually entered university, we quickly realized that things are a lot more complicated than they actually seem.

Some students know exactly what career they want to pursue before their first semester even begins. Others change majors at least twice, discover new interests, or graduate without knowing what to do next. Despite everyone having different timelines and experiences, we often compare ourselves to each other as though we’re all working towards the same end goal.

By second year, you might feel pressured to have secured a research position, an internship and joined at least 5 clubs. By third year, everyone’s preparing to apply to grad school, professional school and competitive internships. It’s almost as though you need your entire future mapped out by fourth year. But who said these milestones need to happen at a specific age?

In reality, everyone’s journey looks different. Some know what they want to do early on, while others need more time. Some people may have the flexibility to pursue volunteering, while others may need to balance a part-time job and family responsibilities.

Not everyone is starting from the same place, so why do we expect ourselves to reach the same milestones at the same time?

Linkedin: a toxic mediator of comparison

LinkedIn deserves its own section because, as university students, it’s become one of the easiest ways to compare ourselves with each other. Don’t get me wrong, LinkedIn can be a great platform to network, discover opportunities and celebrate accomplishments. However, scrolling through it feels like you’re attending an awards ceremony where everyone but yourself is receiving recognition.

There’s nothing wrong with celebrating success, but constantly consuming these announcements can create a distorted perception of what everyone else is accomplishing. We see the internship acceptance, but not the dozens of rejected applications that came before it, or the hours spent preparing for interviews.

LinkedIn only displays accomplishments; it doesn’t display how everyone truly feels. Someone can have an impressive resume and still feel unsure about their future. And someone with an amazing internship may struggle with imposter syndrome.

One thing to take away is that LinkedIn only shows us carefully selected highlights of someone’s life, so comparing ourselves to others is not a fair comparison.

Learning to celebrate the small wins

When we’re always fixated on the major milestones, it’s easy to overlook the smaller accomplishments that make up our lives. Maybe you finally understood a concept you’ve been struggling with all semester, or you finally worked up the courage to reach out to a professor about a research opportunity. Maybe you balanced a demanding week of classes, work and ECs. These achievements might not warrant a LinkedIn post, but that doesn’t make them any less meaningful. I think one of the most important things we can learn during university is how to recognize progress without needing external validation. Not every accomplishment needs to be impressive to someone else.

And sometimes progress simply means continuing to show up, even when times are tough. Instead of constantly asking ourselves whether we’re doing half as much as everyone else, we should start reflecting on how far we’ve come.

Think back to when you first started university. Have you learned anything since then? I know for a fact that you’ve grown as a person, and that’s something you should be incredibly proud of.

Maybe we’re actually not behind

University can sometimes feel like a race where everyone is competing to reach the next milestone first. We’re constantly thinking about the next semester, the next internship, the next degree, or the next step in our careers.

While planning for the future is important, I think there’s something to be said for allowing ourselves to appreciate where we are right now. These years aren’t just about building a resume or preparing for a career. They’re also about discovering who we are, making mistakes, forming meaningful relationships, and learning how to navigate uncertainty.

The truth is, there’s no one definition of what a successful life should look like, or a universal timeline for it. Someone else being ahead in one area of life doesn’t mean you’re behind in yours.