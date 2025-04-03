This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

There is something that little Jaime always knew they wanted and that was to live in community. Existing within a community of those who would love and care for them—a love that was unconditional, ever-lasting, calm, and present. I don’t believe that their idea of community was made up of more than humans, but I am happy to report now that it most certainly is.

Humans are one with nature. We are animals, and as animals, it does not come as a surprise why we blossom in nature. It allows us to comprehend why we enjoy the sun on our faces, why our bodies energize by standing barefoot on the grass, why we feel rejuvenated after a cold plunge into a beautiful lake, why the sight of a bird in the sky can make our hearts flutter with awe, and why gazing at the stars allows us to feel that we are once again reconnected with the vastness of the universe. Nature is innate to our beings and many societies across the world have been isolated from the natural world, driving around in big metal objects that go 200 km/h, living and working in concrete buildings, and students only living with a 1×2 window that provides enough sunlight to avoid tripping hazards and nothing more. Even more interesting is, if one has been privileged enough to travel, most choose to spend their vacation existing in nature on our vacations, laying on the beach, playing in the water, existing within the outdoors—an activity that should never be a luxury but a gift provided simply by being alive. In our time of relaxation, we crave the outdoors and there is a beauty in that connection.

My journey to finding my way back to nature is everlasting and one that will continue until I am no longer on this earth plane. I did not grow up on a farm, but rather, I grew up in the suburban neighbourhoods of Oakville and Burlington, Ontario. My parents and grandparents gave me so much love and care, and yet, they too have been impacted by a lost connection to the natural world. We have all been impacted by the capitalist-imperialist society in which we live and disconnection from the earth is no new subject. I write today recognizing that, as much as I wish we could all exist in complete peace and harmony, I am grateful for my upbringing and the path I have travelled to find who I am today. My upbringing allowed me to realize what I did and didn’t want in my future and in the future I fight for. I learned that I wanted to strive for a community-based world—where I could run to my neighbour’s door for some salt, could welcome a village in for dinner, where we could have 2:00 AM dance parties on non privatized land, and live in a collective. I believe collective living is truly a lost art in Western society and making a conscious effort to be in nature, among Mother Earth, and among one another is a beautiful way of life. I recently filmed a podcast for a class and the individual I interviewed recounted a story that really stuck with me. They said that if asked to draw nature, societies that are more separated from the natural world will draw a tree, maybe a butterfly, and a squirrel. However, in societies that are more connected to the earth, they will draw the tree, the butterfly, the squirrel, and… they will draw a human! We are a part of nature too!

We are able to connect ourselves back with the natural world! Yesterday, I bought a new pothos and her name is Ladybug. She is a Marble Queen Pothos and she loves it when people sing to her (it helps her grow!). I have found a love of gardening. There are many misconceptions about gardening, one of them being the amount of room one needs to grow food. In my apartment, I have a very sunny balcony which I am very lucky to have. All the food that I would leave on the top of my fridge would begin to grow—my onions and garlic were truly thriving! I decided to look into how to plant food and I decided to grow my own Marigolds from an egg carton, some sweet potatoes which had blossomed on my mini fridge, and a friend’s cuttings of her mint plants. They were having a wonderful time on what I call the floor garden and…many died…but it inspired me to fully immerse myself in the world of gardening.

I bought some planters and grew heirloom and cherry tomatoes, strawberries, raspberries, marigolds (from my egg carton), hot peppers, and basil. I knew absolutely nothing going into it, I just started. And you know what? I learned so much! I made mistakes, realized the tomatoes were going to fall if I didn’t stake them, I found some of my heirloom tomatoes had giant bites out of them but focused my research on organic pest control rather than chemical pesticides (the bugs should be able to eat too, but the question is what can they eat), and learned that one planter of the size I had should not contain so many plants (let me breatheeee). My life is truly different now. I look outside and I can appreciate every small thing. The leaves that grow on the trees and the way they wave hello to me, the birds and where they decide to form their nests, the gardens I walk by through the neighbourhood, and the community gardens I have the pleasure of finding within Hamilton. It is not only about gardening—it becomes so much bigger than that. It is a practice of self-care, of resistance against a capitalist system centering local organic food production. It is a practice of food security and sovereignty, and it is a community.

If you have found yourself wanting to create your own garden, I would love for you to start one! I highly recommend beginning with some herbs, grabbing a pot, and either growing your favourite one or growing a bunch all in one pot. You can look for inspiration from gardeners all over the internet (Pinterest is a wonderful source). There is no place too small to grow your own food and the reward is so many smiles, delicious meals, and a guide to living a slower, more present, and collective life.

I shall sign off with my favourite quote from graffiti on a restaurant’s bathroom stall:

“living is the most punk sh*t in a world trying to kill you.”