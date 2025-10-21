THE TOP 5 BEST HALLOWEEN MOVIES TO WATCH FOR A GIRLS’ NIGHT IN

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s the spookiest time of the year again! While Halloween takes the cake as the best holiday to put you in that haunting mood, there is another terrifying season waiting just around the corner for us— midterms. With exams and essays piling up all throughout October, it can feel impossible to balance studying with the pressure to go all out for Halloweekend festivities. Well don’t fear, a cozy, Halloween night in with your friends can be just as fun and way less stressful! All you need are tasty snacks, comfy blankets, and the perfect Halloween movie lineup. Here are 5 Halloween movies that are perfect for a girls’ night in!

Girl vs. Monster In this fun Disney classic, Skyler (Olivia Holt), a 15-year-old girl hoping to spend Halloween with her friends— despite her over-protective parents’ wishes— accidentally releases a powerful monster who has been locked in her basement for 15 years. Skyler discovers, not only that her parents are monster hunters, but that the monster she released, Deimata (Tracy Dawson), is out to destroy her! Armed with some seriously cool ghoul-hunting gadgets, Skyler must channel the monster hunter in her blood, save her town, and face her fears. Girl vs. Monster is the perfect mix of spooky, fun, and empowering, reminding us that fear doesn’t stand a chance when you believe in yourself. Hocus pocus If you like witches as much as I do, then you’ll love Hocus Pocus! After recently moving to Salem, Massachusetts, siblings Max (Omri Katz) and Dani (Thora Birch) accidently awaken the wickedly funny Sanderson Sisters— Winnifred, Sarah, and Mary (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najima). These sisters have one goal in mind: to feed on the young souls of Salem to stay youthful forever. To save the town, the siblings must join forces with their new friends and stop the witches before it’s too late. This hilarious movie is a perfect way to get you into that Halloween spirit, and it brings a touch of 90s nostalgia along the way. Disney Enterprises, Inc. coraline It wouldn’t be a Halloween movie list without Coraline! In this gorgeous animated film, Coraline (Dakota Fanning), a young girl feeling neglected by her parents, discovers a portal to an alternate universe where her parents make time for her, care for her, oh, and they have button eyes… After realizing that this reality is far from the utopia she expected, Coraline must save her parents from her button-eyed family and seal the portal forever. While not specifically a Halloween movie, Coraline still oozes the spooky, kooky, and fun elements of Halloween into an adorable movie that is perfect to watch with your friends and family any time of year! halloweentown If there’s one movie that perfectly captures the nostalgic magic of October, it’s Halloweentown! Marnie (Kimberly J. Brown) and her siblings (Joey Zimmerman and Emily Roeske) accidently follow their grandma (Debbie Reynolds) home to the magical world of Halloweentown. Marnie discovers that she comes from a family of witches, and with an evil presence looming, Marnie must use her new-found abilities to save the town before Halloweentown loses its magic forever. This feel-good favorite combines family, adventure, and just the right amount of Halloween spirit. And the best part? There are three more Halloweentown movies waiting for you to binge! Halloweentown movie marathon, anyone? The Walt Disney Company / Giphy corpse bride In (arguably) the best spooky movie ever, anxious Victor (Johnny Depp) is arranged into a marriage with the lovely Victoria (Emily Watson). While practicing his vows, Victor accidently weds Emily (Helena Bonham Carter), a corpse who had died on her wedding night years ago, and brings Victor to the afterlife with her. Desperate to return to Victoria, Victor must find a way to marry his true love, prevent from breaking Emily’s heart, and stop an evil man hoping to steal Victoria’s fortune. This Tim Burton classic is perfect for a cozy night in with friends, while tugging on your heartstrings and making you believe that maybe love is real after all. Plus, it’s a musical— what more could you ask for!

With these 5 spooktacular movies, you and your friends are guaranteed to have wickedly fun, but ghostly calm, Halloween season! Happy watching!