As Halloweekend approaches, West Virginia University students prepare for a festive weekend of costumes and parties. It is essential to prioritize safety while celebrating, whether at local bars or roaming the streets in costume. Here are some tips to ensure a fun and secure Halloweekend.

Bar Safety:

Bars in Morgantown tend to be especially busy during Halloweekend, and it’s important to stay vigilant in crowded spaces.

Stick with Friends: Travel in groups and monitor one another. It’s easier to stay safe and avoid uncomfortable situations with people you trust. Watch Your Drinks: Make sure your drink is supervised. If you need to step away from your table, finish your drink or leave it with a trusted friend. If a drink tastes off or you feel unusual after consuming it, seek help immediately. Pace Yourself: With so many people drinking, it can be easy to lose track of how much you’ve had. Know your limits and drink water in between alcoholic beverages to stay hydrated. Use Safe Transportation: Plan for how you’ll get home. Whether walking, using a ride-share app or calling a cab, ensure you’ve got a safe way to leave when the night’s over.

“Trick-or-Treating” Up High Street:

While venturing throughout Morgantown for Halloweekend festivities, stay safe while walking on the sidewalks and crossing the road. Here are some tips:

Wear Comfortable Shoes: Because trick-or-treating or going out involves a lot of walking, avoid shoes that could cause discomfort or trips. Opt for sneakers or boots that provide support. Be Visible: Costumes are a big part of the fun, but make sure you’re visible to others, especially if you’re out at night. Consider adding reflective elements to your costume or carrying a flashlight. Stay on Well-Lit Streets: Stick to well-lit areas with plenty of foot traffic. Avoid shortcuts through alleys or dark areas where visibility is low. Check Your Treats: If you’re collecting candy or other treats, make sure they’re sealed and haven’t been tampered with before consuming them.

General Tips:

Keep Your Phone Charged: Make sure your phone is fully charged before heading out, and consider carrying a portable charger. In case of an emergency, you’ll want to be able to call for help or let your friends know where you are. Plan Your Night: Know where you’re going and how long you’ll stay. It helps to set a meeting spot in case you get separated from your group.

By following these tips, you can enjoy Halloweekend at WVU safely and responsibly. Remember to look out for your friends and stay aware of your surroundings while having fun.