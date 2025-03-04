This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Some loves don’t need words, promises, or conditions – just a knowing glance, a steady hand, and the unshakable certainty that she will always be there.

There is a tender kind of love that does not demand anything in return, that doesn’t wither under the weight of expectation. It’s the unconditional type of love that blooms from female friendships, one that is unwavering, fierce, and altogether infinite. This is the love and adoration that steadies us and holds us up with open hearts and a unique sense of just being able to know. Women have always been each other’s greatest refuge, long before the world was able to curate the term or recognize the concept of sisterhood. We shared our fears in softly lit bedrooms, gently wiped away each other’s tears, and laughed until our tummies ached, blanketed in the safety of each other’s company. Female friendships are the sweet and delicate place we come to when our worlds are heavy and unkind. We have lessened our burdens and magnified our joys, finding harmony with each other amidst the toughest of storms.

There is something profound and sacred about the way women go above and beyond to show up for one another; they can decipher our scrambled minds, hear the break in our voices over the phone that we try to conceal, and they know instantly what we need. The way they will drive to our doorsteps with ice cream or sit in silence with us when words feel too heavy to form. It is in the knowing glances across crowded rooms, the text messages that simply read “Are you okay?”, the unshakable certainty that you are never alone.

In a society such as ours, we are often conditioned into believing that women are constantly existing within a playing field, either competing with one another or shrinking ourselves and dimming our lights for others to shine brighter. Yet it is these friendships that nurture us and teach us we are worthy of illuminating alongside each other and that our voices bring forth a stronger melody when united. We act as mirrors for one another, reflecting back strength and perseverance when we feel weak, reminding us that we belong just as we are. The women who love us don’t make us feel less than or make demean connections to be simply transactional; the best friendships are the ones where we both give and give and water our bed of flowers together, so that we may bloom in unison. They anchor us, making us bold when the world wants us to feel small.

took me more than a year to find myself, and I owe that to the beautiful friendships I’ve found. The way they have seen the worst and chose to stay, the way they celebrate my success as their own, and the way they have kept me standing when countless waves have crashed against me. University is such a delicate, uncertain, and impressionable time; we are constantly told that these are the years we find ourselves, and I have come to learn that that is done through these friendships. They reveal new and beautiful colors of ourselves that we didn’t know existed, and what’s a better way to get through university than to have such friendship guiding us along? The most beautiful thing about these connections is the unspoken language we develop over time, the way we finish each other’s sentences, the way we instinctively know when to reach out. It is in the friendships that outlast childhood crushes, cross- country moves, and the ever-changing tides of adulthood.

I have learned that female friendships are lifelines, not just during loss and heartbreak, but in the quiet and mundane moments as well. The most astounding thing is how fulfilling these ordinary moments become with such connections by our side. Whether it’s studying in silence or getting food from the Health Science Library cafeteria, these are the moments that we’ll remember as we throw our caps into the air. The time when we take long walks where we process our lives, in the sleepovers that stretch into dawn, the deep conversations that unravel our fears and help us rebuild ourselves stronger. These friendships teach us how to love each day and welcome it with open arms and open hearts.

To have a true female friendship is to be seen; to be known in a way that is rare and precious. It is a love story that does not end, one that defies distance, time, and even the inevitable shifts that life brings. It is a bond built on trust, nurtured by care, and held together by an unbreakable thread of love. So, here’s to the women who made sure we still glowed when it felt like all the lights went out, here’s to the friendships that have both shaped and saved us. And finally, here’s to the love that will never fade, and the bonds that will hold strong for a lifetime.