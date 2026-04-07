This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m somewhat of a shopaholic: anyone who knows me knows that I love to buy clothes.

For this past year, though, I’ve been leaving the mall empty-handed. While I would love to say it’s because I’m attempting to be financially conscious, it’s because the clothes at the mall and other major retail stores bore me. Everything is the same: the fit, the cut, and even the same fabric.

There is no shame in showing up to an event and accidentally matching with a friend or even a stranger; that kind of thing is inevitable when we all shop at the same stores. But, there is something frustrating about retail stores mirroring their designs off of the clothing at a rival store or re-releasing the same designs in varying colours. If I really liked a shirt, it’s fit, and its material, then I might want it in a few swatches, but when almost every item in a store is the same as it was last month, why would I want to buy them? Even if I were a cartoon character, I would not want to wear the same outfit every day; I’d be more like the girls from Totally Spies!

The problem with retail stores is that all the clothes look the same, so we all look the same, and it’s boring.

I imagine that it is much cheaper for brands to reuse or copy designs and only change the colour, and that is why everything is so similar and why it is devoid of creativity. Listen, I watched The Devil Wears Prada, so I’ve heard the speech about trends like “cerulean blue” being created by upscale designers and trickling down to the stores in the mall. So, I know that retail stores don’t create trends but follow them. That doesn’t mean there isn’t room for innovation in designs—creativity is born from inspiration.

Forgoing a semblance of originality is lazy and insulting to customers. Being offered the same pair of low-rise jeans for $60 at three different stores isn’t helpful—it’s irritating. If I didn’t want it at this store, why would I want it from another? Stores want us to dress exactly alike so they can keep churning out the same four t-shirts and watch us scramble to purchase them. They want to be devoid of a genuine vision for their brand so that we will keep falling for the scheme. If there isn’t customer demand for exciting fashion, they don’t need to put effort into fulfilling that goal.

Does that mean customers are a part of the problem?

I sometimes think that we all have a secret, or not-so secret, desire to look the same: we all want to be the same person. We want the same hair style, the same sweatsuit, the same ballet flats and the same body type. When you stray from the mould, you either influence it or repel it. No one is allowed to have a different opinion despite a major human characteristic being distinct tastes and opinions. Taking inspiration isn’t inherently a bad thing; I think there is beauty in paying homage to someone cool you saw on the street or in a movie. Social media has taken this act to the extreme. Every month there is a new trend to follow, a new fashion icon to copy or a new must-have accessory. It all points to there being a serious lack of originality.

Princess Diana and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy didn’t become fashion icons because they dressed like everybody else.

Does our hunger for conformity influence brands into providing it for us, or do they influence us into being hungry? Maybe we’re both at fault, and we influence each other. The real issue, in my opinion, is conformity.

The less we prioritize originality, the less we will be ourselves. If the way we express ourselves is drab, life will follow suit. The great thing about us is that we do look different. Life would be so boring if we all had the same body, same haircut, and same clothes. Maybe we can’t ever be truly original, but we can be ourselves.

It can be hard to find yourself in a crowd of look-alikes, but we’re in there. Keep looking.