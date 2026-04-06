THE MIND, THE SOUL, THE HEART

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a long day of hard work, studying and lots of socializing, you must be very exhausted and just want to chill and do nothing for a while.

This honestly isn’t a bad idea per se, I’d say take 1-2 weeks max for yourself, max, and I know you must be thinking, why only that long? What else could I do? Your body needs to rest; it’s been getting strained mentally and physically, so taking 1-2 weeks for yourself is extremely important. After these two weeks of literally being a couch potato, I’d say do something that can be turned into a hobby. Some hobbies include painting, going out with friends, getting your active time back again and hitting the gym.

These past semesters, I know, have been hitting pretty bad in terms of overworking, and we’ve all gotten used to our routines of waking up early, studying, eating and so on. But now, these expectations have been put on hold, and it’s time to relax, spend time with family and enjoy the sun. Even if some of you are in school for spring/summer, as long as you don’t overwork yourself and take time to put yourself first, then that’s okay too! This brings me to the point, how to grow your mind, heart, and soul.

Your mind, or your brain, is where your most important thoughts come from. You must allocate time for that mind of yours to breathe, whether it be getting extra hours of sleep, or even maybe just taking a walk outside.

For your soul, I recommend doing a deep cleanse. Anything that has bothered you, whether it be people, actions, or even certain activities, should be journaled. When you journal, give notice that you can clearly see how much something in your life is affecting you, kind of like a mind map with words. After you do these, some decisions need to be made on how to fix these strains into a more positive aspect, whether it be distancing yourself from people, having a conversation with someone about actions that are affecting you, or even just writing about it more. Your cortisol levels do not need to be that high at such young ages.

Last but not least, the heart. The heart is the main aspect of the body, the powerhouse of us in scientific terms. The heart needs to be pure: it needs to have positivity and hope. To do this, we need to disinfect the negativity and bring more positivity. This can include prayers to god, saying a positive affirmation, or even complimenting someone and making their day. These little things help cleanse the mind, soul, and heart, and hopefully help you feel less strained after your university semester.