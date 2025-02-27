This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

This article is devoted to all the hot trans baddies of the world!

Hey. My name is Mia, I go by any pronouns (she/they/he) and I identify as a queer woman. The world is a scary place for us 2SLGBTQ+ folk right now. Donald Trump, president of the United States, has a huge anti-transgender platform concerning his current term so far. He has outlawed gender affirming care for minors at the federal level, banned transgender women from competing in teams that match their gender identity, passed a bill stating that the United States only recognizes two sexes—male and female—rolled back (sec. 3f) transgender student protections, and much more. The most powerful thing we can do as a society and within our communities is to learn and educate, and therefore, continue to talk about trans people’s struggles, love, and needs. I figured why not do an informative article on the do’s and don’ts of binding and tucking, a form of gender-affirming care for many trans individuals! We’ll discuss what the practice is, how to safely do it, things to avoid, and what support looks like here in the GTA area.

Binding

Binding refers to the flattening of the chest using a variety of tools and methods. The first step is to choose a chest binder that fits you in terms of chest size and length. You can determine your chest size if you already know your old bra size, or you can measure traditionally. This consists of measuring the fullest part of your chest, then measuring underneath, and adding those numbers together and dividing it by two! Secondly, there are different lengths of binders, which are dependent on your body size, specifically how it sits on your abdomen. Which length to choose is absolutely up to your personal comfort!

The second step is to actually put on the binder. After flipping your binder inside-out & upside-down, you step into it and pull it up to your belt line before pulling up the binder to your chest using the sleeves. Put your arms through the sleeves, adjust, and ta-da! You can also pull it over your head by inserting your arms in the sleeves first—it’s up to what feels most comfortable to you! For optimal chest flattening, position your chesticles to the side, towards your armpits, and slightly up.

What are some safety tips when binding? NEVER use ACE bandages or duct tape, as it can restrict breathing and lead to serious outcomes. Also, NEVER push your chesticles down, as it can restrict blood flow, possibly complicating the possibility of a future mastectomy. When starting to bind, gradually build up the amount of hours you wear the binder for a maximum of 8 consecutive hours, as well as try to incorporate at least one rest day every week. Other safety tips include never wearing a binder to sleep and only using stretchy binders (if necessary) while exercising. Taking care of your binder is generally easy, with the main precautions being to never wash the binder in hot water and never put it in the dryer.

Upon research, Canadian retailer GenderGear is often mentioned as a reliable company, selling the well-known Underworks binders. G2CB or Spectrum binders are also highly recommended. Shoutout to the local Juniper & Eve, a sustainability-based brand that I met at a trans health bootcamp that sells gender-neutral intimate apparel. There are many options for second-hand or affordable binders as well, including BindersOut in Toronto and the Get REAL Movement’s Gender Joy Gear Program. Through McMaster University, you can also apply for reimbursement on eligible expenses through their gender affirmation fund (this is super cool)!

Tucking

Before continuing, I’d like to clarify the terminology I will be using will be scientific and technical to minimize confusion and increase information accessibility.

Tucking refers to the hiding of external genitalia so that it is not visible in tight clothing. If wanted, the testicles are tucked first. The safest and most effective method is to lay down and, with a few fingers, gently guide the testicles into the inguinal canals. If you’re having difficulty finding the canals, getting in a tub of cold water can help, as the testicles will naturally withdraw into them. When tucking the penis, you can use solely a gaff (underwear meant for tucking), tape, or both. The tucking of the penis always occurs in between the legs, and if tape is used, a long piece of tape is used to keep the penis in the center of the body and pulled back. Especially when tape is used, many people prefer to wrap the penis and scrotum in tissue for skin protection. When untucking, make sure to be as patient as when tucking—if tape was used, remove it in the direction away from the scrotum, and if done, gently untuck the testicles with your fingers.

What are some tips when using tape? ONLY use medical or sports tape designed for skin, and NEVER use duct tape. For skin protection, you can apply a protective barrier wipe before applying tape and remove it with a skin-safe adhesive remover or warm water.

Some general health and safety tips include checking for irritation after untucking, taking breaks with a maximum of 8-hour consecutive use and being mindful of your body. Tucking can come with discomfort, but upon feeling faintness, nausea, or pain, you should take a break and try again later.

Places to buy gaff underwear include Canadian retailer GenderGear, Montreal-located Origami Customs, and many more. Some trans tape options include TransTape, UrBasics and Unclockable.

A great tool I used for accurate information throughout writing this article is Rainbow Health Ontario, a program focusing on 2SLGBTQ+ healthcare. They offer training, education, research, and much more. Another useful tool I found was this gender affirming resources spreadsheet for Ontario, aiming at improving accessibility between trans people and their deserved health services. While such social transition tools, such as binding and tucking, are used by many trans people to help them feel more comfortable in their bodies, it’s important to note that many trans people don’t utilize such techniques and should still be treated with utmost respect. And most importantly, remember that you are loved <3.