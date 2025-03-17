The Best Podcasts for your Spring “Hot-Girl Walks”  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

The weather is warmer and podcasts just keep getting better.

Whether it’s during a long study session, on my daily commute or as I make a batch of brownies, I love listening to podcasts. They can make everyday tasks slightly more exciting, whilst helping me learn something new, no matter how niche.

As the weather warms up and we start going on “hot-girl walks” again, I’ve curated a list of my favourite podcasts to keep you company. Happy listening!

Shameless Hosted by Melbourne-based writers Michelle Andrews and Zara McDonald, Shameless provides thoughtful commentary on pop-culture news. Whether it’s understanding tabloid misogyny, the sociopolitical implications of an Instagram post or how previously “cancelled celebrities” make their comeback, this podcast is a fun, enjoyable listen. Every episode also has thoughtfully curated recommendations for books, articles, films and other sources of media if you’re interested! Fashion Neurosis with Bella Freud If you’re interested in the intersection of fashion and psychology, this is the podcast for you. Hosted by fashion designer Bella Freud, this podcast mimics a traditional therapy set-up, allowing high-profile guests to lay on a couch and talk about their journey with personal style. Whether it’s discussing the best pair of shoes they’ve ever bought, the first time they dressed up to feel powerful, or how their style has changed as they’ve aged, Fashion Neurosis allows you to examine fashion with insight and perspective. You’ll find yourself reflecting on your own style alongside the guests and wondering if you’re really dressing the way you’ve always wanted too. Photo by Duy Hoang from Unsplash Front Burner If you don’t have time to stay up-to-date on news and current events, this podcast is the perfect solution. Hosted by reporter Jayme Poisson, this podcast provides succinct updates on both Canadian and global politics. The topics are broken down and explained, making them easier to understand and engage with. Episodes are also uploaded daily, allowing you to stay in the know! Books Unbound Former Booktubers Ariel Bisset and Raeleen Lemay break down the biggest news of the publishing industry. Interspersed with stories of their personal lives, this podcast is great for anyone looking for a new book recommendation. The hosts break down the books they’ve currently read, what they’re planning to read, and help bring some lesser-known books onto your radar. Photo by Florencia Viadana from Unsplash White Coat, Black Art If you’re interested in healthcare, this podcast is a great way to stay up-to-date with important issues in the Canadian healthcare landscape. Hosted by Toronto-based ER physician Dr. Brian Goldman, this podcast speaks to patients, physicians, and politicians, to show you what is and isn’t working in the Canadian healthcare system.

Whether you’re interested in fashion, pop-culture, literature or healthcare, I hope one of these podcasts spoke to you and you give them a listen on your next walk, commute, or visit to the grocery store!