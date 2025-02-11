The Academic Essay: is Objectivity Attainable?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The problem with bias.

Can we really write objectively? It feels as though that is one of the big goals within the university essay-writing world. In part, this makes sense. Personal opinions and emotions are not facts and grading opinions gets complicated quickly. Beyond personal opinions, however, there seems to be a narrative that writing demands objectivity. I find this very interesting, largely because I am unsure if academic writing can be even objective, and if it is actually the goal we ought to strive for.

Firstly, it is quite a feat to claim writing objectively. Can one write without any bias interrupting one’s writing- unconsciously or consciously? Definitions of objectivity imply that there shouldn’t be any personal opinions or feelings involved. Is this really, truly possible? Personally, (subjective, I know) I can’t remember a time when I wrote an essay that didn’t have one ounce of my own personal opinions. Is that the goal? To write with no personal conviction, no intimate relationship with the material you spend hours working with and writing about? Contradicting this, university life seems to uphold the idea that we are to fight for what we believe in, that we should have strong opinions and ideas. This seems to suggest that the goal of objectivity is noble, but in reality, is much more difficult to achieve. Perhaps writing in a way that is less biased is more realistic than claiming to be entirely unbiased.

Is writing objectively the goal then? Would it not be better to address one’s personal biases head on and take that into consideration when writing? Some may argue that the whole purpose of striving to write objectively is to understand that we cannot and to then address our failings. If that is the case, then it has been poorly communicated. Teaching people to write objectively inherently implies that it can be done, which I have yet to be convinced of. Understanding our limitations is what allows us to grow and adapt, and being given the opportunity to address my biases allows me to have a fuller writing experience, less biased than if I had attempted to write objectively. Our lived experiences shape who we are as individuals and become defining characteristics to our writing. We are complex and varied and our writing reflects that.

Addressing our bias is important, it is what makes for scholarly writing and holistic learning. Bias is part of what makes us human.