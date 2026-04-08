SPF & Sunshine: How to Protect Yourself from the Sun this Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Although everyone loves a sun-kissed look, there is a trade-off between skin health and strawberry-coloured cheeks. Suntanning, whether obtained naturally or through a tanning bed, poses major health consequences—healthy tans do not exist (FDA, 2024).

Health consequences associated with sunlight exposure include aging the skin and cancer (Canadian Cancer Society, n.d.; Government of Canada, 2022). Sun exposure causes premature aging of the skin, known as “photoaging, which causes the skin to become leathery, wrinkled, develop dark spots (FDA, 2024). On skin areas exposed to the sun, 90% of aging is due to sun-exposure. It may be tempting to pull out your towel and soak up the sun with your friends, but photoaging can begin as a teenager and in your early 20s. Although there are treatments which can minimize the appearance of photoaging, photoaging can be avoided from the start with sun protection (Canadian Dermatology Association, n.d.). Beyond photoaging, sun-exposure can increase your risk of skin, eye, and lip cancer. Both short-term, occasional sun exposure and long-term sun exposure can lead to different types of skin cancers (Government of Canada, 2022).

Fortunately, there are many ways to combat sun-exposure, while still enjoying the day outdoors. Make sure to apply sunscreen properly, including using 30+ SPF, reapplying sunscreen every 2 hours, and use sunscreen along with sitting in the shade and protective clothing. Clothing and accessories like hats and sunglasses are essential. For sunglasses, try to look for UVA and UVB protection, labels like UV 400 or 100% UV protection, and those that are close-fitting to your face. Additionally, try your best to reduce time in the sun between 11: 00 AM and 3:00 PM, as this is when the sun rays are the strongest (Canadian Cancer Society, n.d.).

Although it may seem like we should avoid the sun at all costs, we need the sun—and we should enjoy it too. Sun-exposure helps boost our mood, regulate our sleep cycles, and produce vitamin D (The Health Benefits of Sunshine (and How Much You Need Per Day), n.d.). Therefore, it is all about balance—enjoy the sun and be mindful while doing so.

References:

Canadian Cancer Society. (n.d.). Enjoy the sun safely. Canadian Cancer Society. Retrieved April 3, 2026, from https://cancer.ca/en/cancer-information/reduce-your-risk/be-sun-safe/enjoy-the-sun-safely

Canadian Dermatology Association. (n.d.). Photoaging. Canadian Dermatology Association. Retrieved April 3, 2026, from https://dermatology.ca/public-patients/diseases-conditions/skin-conditions/photoaging/

FDA. (2024, November 20). The Risks of Tanning. FDA. https://www.fda.gov/radiation-emitting-products/tanning/risks-tanning

Government of Canada. (2022, August 30). CCOHS: Skin Cancer and Sunlight. https://www.ccohs.ca/oshanswers/diseases/skin_cancer.html

The Health Benefits of Sunshine (and How Much You Need Per Day). (n.d.). Cleveland Clinic. Retrieved April 3, 2026, from https://health.clevelandclinic.org/how-much-sunshine-you-need-daily