SIMPLE YET IMPACTFUL NEW YEARS RESOLUTIONS

Welcome to 2026!

The new year always sparks new motivation for healthy habits and chasing opportunities! The sudden decision to implement lifestyle changes can be quite overwhelming, which is why a lot of New Year’s resolutions fail by March. This is why we should take things one step at a time and start the implementation of big changes slowly. While that can be a New Year’s resolution all on its own, I am going to suggest three easy and impactful changes that will jumpstart your 2026 journey of self-improvement!

The first resolution is one I’m sure we all have attempted but never stuck to: reducing screen time. Excessive screen use is widely known to have a ton on negative effects like eye strain, dopamine addiction, and reduced attention span (Devi and Singh, 2023). Limiting screen use is in our best interest, despite how convenient and entertaining it may be to continue doom-scrolling. Personally, I am a regular user of social media and find that it is very distracting to everyday tasks. Last year, I wanted to reduce my screen time without feeling disconnected and what worked for me was having a daily time limit for certain apps. This allowed me to use my phone whenever I wanted, but prevented me from going over the 3-hour limit I set for myself. Others may find it more helpful to restrict the time or the day that you can use your device.

For example, you can limit yourself to only using screens on the weekends, or only before 5pm each day. You can choose which restrictions work best for you and will be the easiest for you to follow. Remember: the goal is to reduce screen time. The method that you use to do that is customizable by, and for, you. I will suggest, however, that once you have gotten accustomed to less screen time, make a point to shut off screens 1-2 hours before sleeping: this is essential for better sleep quality (Zhong et al., 2025). Consider that if you are someone who didn’t sleep well in 2025.

The second resolution I suggest is investing in one long term hobby. Having an activity that you can spend time on results in more time away from your device, which will help you stay on track with the first resolution! Plus, I feel like hobbies make people more interesting, as it adds so much to your character when you have a specific creative/athletic outlet. It’s also something you can talk about when someone asks you, “So, tell me about yourself!” whether in a professional setting or a casual one. I wrote an article about hobbies a few months ago, be sure to read that for inspiration! Though my point here is that you should have one hobby that you stick to and develop skills in. I have always had interests in many activities like swimming, sculpture, photography, skating, drawing, singing, sewing, and so many more, but I never stuck to one to develop my skills. There is a saying I’m sure you’ve heard, which goes “the jack-of-all-trades, is the master of none.”

That’s going to change in 2026!

Personally, I will invest my time and energy into drawing, I have decided that is the skill and hobby I want to improve. You can pick any hobby you like and put effort into it this year, it will be worth it even if you don’t continue after 1 year. No time is wasted when you’ve put in genuine effort! Once you’ve decided which hobby to work on, set aside time for it according to what is doable for you. That could mean working on it for 30 minutes every day, once a month, or somewhere in between! You are your own boss for this task, so make it easy for yourself and prioritize consistency.

The final and perhaps the most impactful resolution on this list is shifting to a positive, growth mindset. If you had resolutions or plans that didn’t work out last year, don’t let it get you down. A new year which means a fresh start and new opportunities. You must be optimistic and ambitious to be in a state to receive those new opportunities. The way you view your life is the single most important determinant for how successful or unsuccessful it is. If you believe you are capable and a hard worker, your brain will operate as if you are—that is how powerful your mindset can be. Imagine if you stay positive and confident in yourself all year, the potential opportunities could be endless! Whether your goals are academic, professional, or personal, be open, patient, and optimistic, and you will find that everything will fall in place. It sounds easy, but changing the way you think will take a lot of mental effort.

To start, try to notice how you intrinsically react to things, like when something doesn’t work out for you. If that something makes you feel discouraged, try to find silver lining, and turn that discouragement into motivation. Starting with small shifts towards positivity will help you eventually reach a growth mindset. Also try to apply this mindset to your character, be more forgiving to people and more charitable. I believe no good deed goes unrewarded—if you intend to do good, good will come back to you in one way or another. Remember that you attract what you radiate, so if you remain positive, you will see more positivity in your life!

I hope these simple resolutions have given you some inspiration for your 2026 goals! Remember to start small and that everyone’s journey to self-improvement looks different. Just be consistent, be positive, and do your best! I believe in you!

