Short Reads, Big Impact: Books to Revive Your Spirit During Finals

The weather is cooling down, assignments are piling up and motivation is dwindling.

Two weeks ago, I went to my local library and picked up 8 new books. I don’t usually borrow so many books at once, but it seemed like everything on my TBR was suddenly available to check out. However, as we get closer to the end of the semester where all my assignments pile up, I have less time to read. While it might be easy to take a break from reading for a few weeks, I find it incredibly relaxing. After a long study session, it’s the perfect way for me to unwind.

As a result, I’ve been leaning towards reading shorter, faster books, which don’t require too much brain power. These provide a welcome escape from the stress of schoolwork but aren’t as high a commitment as re-reading the entire Hunger Games series—which I’m planning to do before the next book releases!

Here are some of my favorite short novellas, all typically under 150 pages. They’re cozy, escapist and easy to read. They’re also a great way to diversify your reading, as many shorter books are translated literature and can provide new perspectives on your everyday situations.

Days at The Morisaki Bookshop – Satoshi Yagisawa A beautifully written novella about Takoko, a corporate worker who decides to quit her job and work at her uncle’s bookshop. It’s a cozy read about finding joy in a slower pace of life, books, and how healing love can be. The perfect read for anyone who needs to disconnect from school and fantasize about a slower pace of life. Thornhedge – T. Kingfisher Anybody who asked me for a book recommendation in 2023 heard me gush about this one. Less than 120 pages, Thornhedge is a reimagining of Sleeping Beauty that flips everything we know about the classic fairytale. It’s easy to read, and a captivating world to get lost in. The author is a master of a short novel and knows exactly how to play with your emotions. The perfect read for anyone who wants to get lost in a fantasy world but doesn’t have the time or commitment to read a 500-page multi-book series right now. I Remain in Darkness – Annie Ernaux A heartbreaking story about dealing with chronic illness. Just under 100 pages, thismemoir highlights how difficult it can be to watch a loved one deal with a chronic illness. It’s reflective and reminds you to be grateful for everything you have —even if you have two exams on the same day. The perfect read for anyone who wants perspective or needs a reminder of how exhilarating being young can be. The author’s combined honesty and vulnerability are great reminders of the emotional burden that caretaking can be, truly a perfect motivator for anyone looking for a career in medicine. The Crucible – Arthur Miller A play chronicling The Salem Witch Trials, a public execution of individuals who were accused of being witches in Salem, Massachusetts. A perfect atmospheric fall read that highlights important and thought-provoking themes through subtle metaphors. The perfect read for anyone who wants to fall down a rabbit hole or think critically about something other than their schoolwork. The Vacationers – Emma Straub A fun, simple and easy read that chronicles a family’s summer vacation in Mallorca, Spain. There’s family drama, secrets, and a whole lot of gossip, which makes it a great way to reset after a long, stressful study session. While this isn’t the most profound plot, it’s a great read to keep you going. The perfect read for anyone who wants to escape the dreary winter and read about messy family dynamics and rich people making questionable decisions. Winter in Sokcho – Elisa Shua Dusapin A beautifully written book that captures how dreary and isolating winter can be. This is another book that isn’t necessarily plot heavy, but it makes up for it with the poetic language and scene setting. A realistic escape to a new city, which makes it feel like you’re right there with the characters. The perfect read for anyone who wants to embrace chilly weather and finals season stress.

As the semester dies down, I hope you’re able to take time for yourself and find solace in these books. Taking care of yourself during busy times is so important, even if it’s something small—like reading for just 10 minutes before bed. It can do wonders for your mental health and keep you refreshed and motivated to make it to the end!