SEASONAL SKINCARE: FROM SWEATER WEATHER TO SUN-KISSED

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are currently amid spring—the transition from cold winters to hot summers in Canada—or for skincare lovers, the transition from dry skin to an oily T-zone.

You may have a skincare routine, typically composed of staples you have been enjoying for a couple of years, but have you ever considered adjusting your routine on a seasonal basis?

It is important to consider the harsh environments our skin encounters every season. In general, the fall and winter months can be characterized by one word: dehydration. According to Sheri Roselle, a medical esthetician at the Toronto Dermatology Centre, 80% of people in North America are dehydrated during the fall and winter months (Roselle, n.d.). The outermost layer of the skin becomes depleted of its natural oils due to the coldness and low humidity, causing the skin to become dehydrated (Columbia University Irving Medical Center, 2023). To help your skin retain its natural oils, consider using a gentle and moisturizing cleanser and cream, or an additional serum to hydrate the skin.

Specifically, you will want to use a cream, or an ointment for very dry skin, rather than a lotion or gel. Lotions and gels have more water content and are ideal for oily or combination skin (CeraVe, n.d.). As someone with dry skin, I love the Squalane Cleanser Hydrating Makeup Remover and the Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 serum by The Ordinary, to keep my skin hydrated. Beyond your typical skincare routine, using a humidifier in your room can also be a helpful addition to prevent dry skin.

Now that we know how to keep our skin hydrated during the winter, we should think about how to prepare our skin for the warm spring and hot summer. Spring is a perfect time to do some “spring cleaning” for your skincare items and dispose of any expired products (CeraVe, n.d.). Also, consider introducing antioxidant serums in your routine, if you have not already, to protect the skin against oxidative stress caused by the sun (“Vitamin C Season: How to Brighten Post-Winter Skin,” n.d.; University of Rochester Medical Center, 2024). These serums can include vitamin C, vitamin E, and green tea extracts (University of Rochester Medical Center, 2024). When using antioxidant serums or any new skincare product, be mindful if they conflict with any other products already in your skincare routine (“Vitamin C Season: How to Brighten Post-Winter Skin,” n.d.).

As the weather warms up, you will start to sweat. Sweat mixes with bacteria and oil on the skin, which can clog pores, leading to those acne breakouts we all try to avoid. To avoid these breakouts, consider patting, not wiping, sweat on the skin with a clean towel and using products without oil or “non-comedogenic” (American Academy of Dermatology Association, n.d.). On the other hand, your skin may still become dry from spending time in the sun, pool, and air-conditioning. It is always helpful to carry those mini hydrating products in your bag, like a moisturizer and lip balm (American Academy of Dermatology Association, n.d.).

However, there are some skincare products that should be used 24/7, 365 days a year, like sunscreen. I could talk about sunscreen forever, but to keep it short and simple: ensure you reapply throughout the day, use a sunscreen with a minimum SPF 30, and consider purchasing a lip balm with an SPF as well (American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, n.d.).

This article highlights some key ideas of seasonal skincare, and you should consider doing further research according to your skin type and environment. Building a skincare routine is a learning process, and skincare is never a one-size-fits-all. Everyone has their own unique skincare challenges, and it is important to appreciate our skin and all it does for us!