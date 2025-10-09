HOW TO STAND OUT THIS HALLOWEEN

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a few hundred or so Halloweens it can be difficult to decide what to dress up as. You may be asking yourself: is this too basic? Is it overdone? How much am I really willing to spend? While some may be frightened by costume uncertainty, I think this year’s Halloween has potential for the most unique and exciting costumes yet. Here are some ideas to help you make decisions for the spooky season!

GO NICHE.

Have you been thinking of going as the effortlessly cool main character in an indie movie that’s mostly forgotten from the 90’s? The time is now. If you want to stand out or wear a costume no one’s done before, going with a niche option is the way to go. While it may be hard to source exact items, you have the freedom to customize the outfit however much you’d like. It’s not like anybody will be able to tell you it’s inaccurate. You get to dress as something you love and pull the “I have esoteric taste and yes that includes the 2000s Barbies movies” card. Your top four on Letterboxd are probably silent films and the kind of movies you can only find bootleg versions of. Show that off! Parker Posey in Party Girl (1995) would be a fantastic choice. Her fashion moments in that movie are seriously underrated. Bright red tights and a leopard print jacket? Perfection. If you’re an old Hollywood nerd, dressing as Bette Davis in her breakout role in Of Human Bondage (1934) can only cement that. One of the “T-Birds” from Grease (1978) that looks about 40? Get the jacket, the wig, and please please do this one.

basic with a twist

Go basic. Like super basic. The sun and moon, a tree and its fruit, yin and yang, a devil and angel, or even Elphaba and Glinda. The best and most memorable costumes are the ones that are pulled from the back of our closets. An old yellow dress and a necklace with a sun pendant that may or may not turn your skin green. This is a great option if you’re planning on going as a group. No fighting about who gets to be which PowerPuff Girl. You each get to choose which animal or element best represents you. This option gives you the opportunity to decide the rules of the costume and showcase your own sense of style. Scott Yamano/NETFLIX © 2020

dcoms.

Given Gen Z’s obsession with Disney Channel Original Movies, it’s surprising we don’t see more costumes based on them! Halloweentown (1998), Twitches (2005), and My Babysitter’s a Vampire (2010)!? In Halloweentown, the main character, Marnie, wears a purple velvet coat and a matching witch hat that could act as a funky alternative to your basic witch costume. Not only does it give the perfect amount of 2000’s Halloween nostalgia, but it will also make you stand out at any event! Whoever recognizes your costume will adore it and be happy to gush over shared memories of staying up late to watch re-runs of these iconic movies. It’s personal to your taste, unique, and a great conversation starter! Disney Channel

The Newest IT Girls.

Audrey Hobert released her debut album, ‘Who’s The Clown’ this past August, and each music video released alongside it has provided ample costume inspiration. Hobert’s music is eerily relatable for the college-aged woman, and her style is quirky with the right amount of vintage flair. It could be easily replicated by browsing your local thrift store. I really hope to see some Doechii costumes this year. Her fashion has yet to miss the mark. Try layering masculine and feminine pieces with a dash of 90’s inspiration. You will need a unique belt, tie or big gold earrings. The trusty thrift store would be a great option here too, as the donating ladies know very well how to style a statement accessory. Face tape is a must, as it’s somewhat of a signature for her. If you’re a DIY girlie, putting together one of her looks could be a super fun challenge! It will be that much more rewarding if you create it yourself, plus you’ll look incredible. Doechii via Youtube

Iconic Characters.