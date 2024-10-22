How I Learned to Romanticize Studying

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Okay but why do cascading binder tabs excite me?

Back in 2020, I was a part of the unfortunate (or fortunate) cohort of students who began university in the middle of a pandemic. I was so focused on trying to navigate life during a pandemic, that I lost sight of how important the very essence of studying was to me. As a result, I began to fall out of love with a degree that I spent tirelessly working towards; who was I if not the studious girl who only knew that she wanted to go to McMaster?

As life gradually regained a sense of normalcy, I realized how little I romanticized studying. I hated going to class, I hated taking notes, and I hated studying. Worst of all, I hated myself for feeling like this – education is a privilege, so why was I acting so ungrateful? I didn’t mean to, and I knew there had to be some sort of change, especially if I wanted to pursue higher education.

Over the past 2 years, I spent a lot of time reflecting about what made studying a chore to me. Was it my studying methods? Was it my study space? Or was it a combination of both? I took a lot of time to reflect on the ways I studied and discovered different methods that could potentially work for me, and I’ve created a list of ways that I think could help other students as well!

Finding the best time during the day to study Some people are night owls, while others are early risers. I realized that I had fallen victim to the ‘rise and grind’ mentality and often felt guilty if I was not up by 6 in the morning to begin studying. Even when I was able to wake up that early, I felt groggy and so incredibly tired – nothing I studied was retained and I had to put in twice as much effort to re-study what I had already ‘studied’. I may not be the type of student who can begin studying at 6 in the morning and that is perfectly okay! Quality over quantity is what matters! Finding the perfect spot I learned that I perfectly despise studying in the learning commons of any library. It is way too loud with far too many distractions. I also learned that if there is not a window or some greenery of some sort nearby, I feel restless while I study. Fortunately, I have the privilege of attending a university that is abundant with lush greenery. Now, I study on the silent floor of libraries, closest to a window where I can bask in the sunlight while I hit the books. The right supplies When I was younger, I would look forward to September for the sole reason: back-to-school shopping for stationery! Even as a 20-something-year-old, that has not changed. I realized that what makes me excited to study is a brand new notebook, or a fresh 0.5 black ink gel pen to take notes with, or my beloved cascading binder tabs to separate each component of my courses. Romanticizing studying, I believe, begins with the right supplies! Be proud of your progress Rome wasn’t built in a day and the topic you are studying cannot be understood in a day either. It is so important to understand and make peace with the fact that studying even a little bit is still progress. Some topics are harder to understand than others and being critical of yourself during the learning process is a tried and true way to kill your motivation. Though it is still a work in progress, I learned to be proud of the progress I make when understanding new concepts, which makes me excited to get back to the task the next day. Reward Yourself! One toxic habit I’ve had to unlearn while studying is that not everything has to be ‘earned’ or ‘deserved’. I would often reward myself with breaks after pushing myself to the breaking point where I felt extremely burned out. I would also refuse to get myself a sweet treat until I understood a topic, and if I didn’t understand it, there would be no sweet treat. While the reward system is good to an extent, I believe that there exists a fine line between rewarding yourself and rewarding yourself after pushing yourself to the brink of burnout. The latter is one reason why studying can feel like a chore. I think that rewards, in healthy doses, allow you to not feel as pressured while studying. I also believe that when you alleviate the pressure, studying feels less like a chore and is (dare I say it) romanticized!

Even now, I continue to find new ways to improve my studying habits and fall in love with my degree more and more. I even created a Studygram on Instagram where I am able to document my progress. I hope that I can look back on my posts at the end of the school year and appreciate how far I have come.

I hope that these tips and tricks can also help you fall back in love with studying. I hope, dear reader, you have a wonderful and productive school year ahead.