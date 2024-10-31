How a Consistent Sleep Schedule Transformed My Daily Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

For my fellow Office enthusiasts, remember when Andy says “I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve actually left them.” That’s exactly how I feel about my sleep. With rest that would offend the hibernating bears, I present to you: how consistent sleep transformed my life.

Personally, I have found that sleeping and waking up at the same time every day has significantly boosted my efficiency. No more cramming a paper 4 hours before the due date, instead I know exactly how much time I have from when my day begins to when it will end. Planning is much easier. However, you might point out that I could have done that before too, what makes it so special now? Well, it’s the commitment. Committing to sleeping and waking at one time every day has brought a sense of discipline and dedication to my life. When I make a plan now, I don’t brush it off until the next day, I actually go through with it.

Having a consistent sleep schedule has also enhanced my memory. I always thought that I was dealt a bad deck with memory, but turns out, my strategy was flawed. Sleeping 7.5-8.5 hours a night has given me the memory boost of the century. I don’t have to play guessing games with myself or ask my friends about what the professor said just minutes after the end of class (this was so embarrassing). Rather I’m the girl who knows what’s going on in class (kind of).

Still experiencing headaches after trying deep breathing, drinking a gallon of water, and eating (including all the supplements available in Shoppers Drug Mart)? Yeah, maybe it’s your sleep, it definitely was for me. Consistent sleep has eliminated the headaches that I struggled with throughout my entire second year, including the brain fog that came with them. I never thought I would be able to sit down and not have a throbbing headache every time I tried to focus on a task until now. Last year, I would be amazed that I could sit still for 3 hours and work on my assignments without feeling like there is a storm brewing in my head. Now I do this as if it’s a hobby.

Anxiety no more. Okay, maybe I’m lying a bit because anxiety never just “goes away”, but it did decrease significantly. Before I was walking around convinced that everyone around me could see my heart pulsating out of my chest.

For what reason, you ask? Oh yeah, NO REASON AT ALL. There was nothing to be anxious about. Nowadays I find myself being grateful for the peace that I feel on any given day. With the midterm season upon us, I’m relieved to say that the peace has persisted throughout.

Now that I’ve highlighted how my life has been transformed by quality sleep (humble bragging one might say), I would be a villain in your story if I didn’t tell you how I got here. I won’t sit here and pretend that it was easy, it most definitely was not, but understanding why it’s worth it is a good place to start. Valuing your own well-being is enough to realise that you deserve the best rest after what this economy has put you through. Here’s a small list of how I started this journey:

Make it fun Preparing for sleep shouldn’t feel like a chore, it should feel soothing. Make a little routine for yourself that puts you in a relaxed mood. This could include reading a book, following a skincare routine with some jazz music playing in the back, or anything that resurrects the relaxed you. NOTE: Consult a doctor and do your own research before this step. Use of Supplements Are they a need? Absolutely not. And honestly, my bank account would really appreciate me not using them, but the right ones can truly elevate the way you feel before bed, as I have found to be the case with myself. Please consult a healthcare professional before taking any supplements! Breathing Exercises This is my secret. It never fails to drift me off into a blissful sleep: The 4-7-8 Breathing Technique.

While you can invest in stocks and ETFs all you want, nothing will give you as much satisfaction as investing in your sleep.