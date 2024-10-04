Help! The English Literature Degree is Dying!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

The number of English Literature degrees, both offered and taken, is drastically declining. But why is this happening? Here is my perspective.

When pondering this subject, the first thing I consider is the increase of students and the variety of disciplines. If you assess the ratio of students-to-programs offered, naturally, there will be a decrease in English Literature degree enrolments. However, while this seems to be the most plausible explanation, I think there is far more to the story.

During an insightful discussion with a professor about this matter, I was educated on the expansion of cultural studies. Currently, many English Departments are taking a blended approach to their teaching by embedding this second subject into curricula: teaching material related to gender, race, religion, systems of oppression, etc.

Undoubtedly, these two subjects make for a great duo—many texts can be interpreted from a cultural lens. However, I argue that when departments take this approach, English literature as a degree begins to diminish, and most importantly, students miss the intricate, wonderful teachings the subject has to offer.

I want to express that in no way am I undermining cultural studies; it is also a vital subject that deserves its own spotlight. I am simply stressing the importance of English Literature as an unaccompanied degree.

When you read texts thoroughly, you advance your critical thinking, dissecting, problem-solving, and interpreting. When you discuss your conclusions, you become a better converser; you can better critique, self-reflect, listen, and debate When you read a wide range of texts you improve your vocabulary; your speech matures and expands. When you practice your writing, you become a better creator; you ignite your imagination and become a better storyteller and inventor. Lastly, to encompass all the skills listed above, you become a greater communicator.

Communication is a crucial trait; it dictates how well we can express ourselves and speak effectively. Furthermore, its applications are endless. It is required at work, within personal and professional relationships, virtually, in healthcare, in law, in the arts, and in every occupation. When we study English Literature, we prepare ourselves for a wide variety of careers. These communication skills and other soft skills acquired are significant; when used adjacently with our hard skills, we perform creative applications of our imagination and knowledge.

This is why we need to save the English Literature degree. I encourage everyone to experience what I preach; take English Literature electives, join a book club, venture outside your comfort zone, and read something new. Submerge yourself into the literature ice-bath and feel the shock of knowledge.

If you still are not convinced, I have two suggestions for you. First, read Balzac and The Little Chinese Seamstress by Dai Sijie. This novel changed my perspective; it helped me recognize the great, positive power that literature has on its readers. After some personal reflections, this novel also reminded me that education is a gift and a privilege—something to savour and be grateful for.

Second, I strongly urge you to watch Dead Poet’s Society. This is both the perfect fall film and portrays the beauty of poetry through young students’ experiences. To quote Robin Williams who plays Mr. Keating,

“We don’t read and write poetry because it’s cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. And medicine, law, business, engineering, these are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for.”

I’ll just let that quote sit, sink, and work its magic.

I have only given you a taste of those two materials because I want to ensure your personal and unique experience with them. However, I encourage you to, as you read and watch, reflect on how literature has impacted your own experiences. How has it changed you?

Language is a colourful tool that literature uses in unique ways to teach us lessons. The English Literature degree cannot die, it is a necessary subject of study. Let’s work together to help keep this wonder alive!