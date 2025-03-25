This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

May your WiFi be strong, your spoilers be few, and your ‘Just one more episode’ actually mean one more!

Are you the type of person who eagerly hops onto the bandwagon to follow a TV show religiously? Are you confident of getting a perfect cumulative GPA of 12 on a 12-point scale if someone were to test your knowledge of sitcoms right now? Do you live, breathe and eat TV shows? If your answer is affirmative to all those questions…well, grab your pizza, get into your comfy pyjamas, and let’s get ready for ‘lights… camera… and action!’

Being a series buff is a full-time profession. You see, for us, it goes beyond simply watching a show, sharing a few laughs, and forgetting about it a couple of months later. True aficionados of TV shows often find themselves dissecting the plot, contemplating the character arc, the logic behind each dialogue, and so on. To us, viewing a television show is not merely a form of entertainment; it’s also a way of escaping reality. It’s that realm where we fall in love, cry our hearts out, roll on the floor laughing, and dare to dream the impossible. TV shows have a way of influencing people’s lives, even if we might not recognize it at first glance.

Here is a list of some of my all-time favourite TV shows that have left an imprint in my mind, just as I’m sure they have for many of you as well:

Friends The beloved television sitcom, starring six young adults living at the heart of New York City, takes us on a journey as they navigate relationships, careers, and life’s challenges with humour and heart. Right as we dive into the show’s iconic opening theme song ‘I’ll be There for You’, it reminds us of the friends in our lives, the ones we lean on when times get rough. From Chandler’s wit, Ross’s passion, and Joey’s childlike innocence to Monica’s perfectionist attitude, Rachel’s ambition, and Phoebe’s quirkiness, we all see a reflection of ourselves in each of these characters. Apart from the individuality of each character, Friends imparts valuable life lessons along the way. As Rachel Green says, “It’s like all my life, everyone’s told me, ‘You’re a shoe!’ Well, what if I don’t want to be a shoe? What if I want to be a purse or a hat?” she emphasizes that we all have the potential to be whatever we want to be, as long as we put our mind to it. Or even, Chandler’s words to Monica, “So, they can say that you’re high maintenance, but it’s okay, because I like…maintaining you,” encourages us to never settle for less in life. Each of the 236 episodes of the show offers a plethora of emotions to choose from, each pertaining to your mood of the day. So, perhaps, the next time you start scratching your head trying to work out a complicated problem in class, just remember what Joey says, “You can’t just give up! Is that what a dinosaur would do?” / Unsplash Brooklyn nine-nine The plot of Brooklyn Nine-Nine revolves around the finest detectives of Brooklyn’s 99th precinct as they solve crimes while dealing with their own quirky personalities. But beyond the thrilling aspect of the show, what lies at its core are the wholesome relationships intertwining each character. The show beautifully illustrates how your workplace buddies can turn into more than your blood relatives. As fragile beings, we – at times – need to hear words of affirmation from our friends. Just so, Charles Boyle never fails to show his adoration for Jake as he often remarks throughout the show, “You’re my best friend, and I love you.” The squad faces numerous challenges along the way, but they always stick together in the face of all odds and never stop fighting for what’s right. Additionally, the precinct is filled with comedic pranks and humour, but eventually, at the end of the day, they manage to get their job done. It teaches us that you can always take your work seriously without burning yourself out too much. The show’s stoic captain, Raymond Holt emphasizes, “Every time someone steps up and says who they are, the world becomes a better, more interesting place,” which shows the importance of accepting yourself, with all of your broken edges and imperfections. Furthermore, the show also addresses real-world issues such as racial profiling, mental health concerns, and corruption. Despite his towering 6’3’’ stature and muscular build, Sergeant Terry Jeffords says, “I am a big man, but I’m also a little boy who’s scared of letting people down.” This serves as a heartfelt reminder that it’s okay to be sensitive, to feel fear and to occasionally let your guard down even if the world expects you to behave a certain way. Photo by Mario Cuadros from Pexels Grey’s anatomy Certain TV shows have the ability to alter the trajectory of a human’s life, and one such show is Grey’s Anatomy. Being one of the longest-running medical dramas on television, the show focuses on the personal and professional challenges of surgical interns, residents, and attendings at Seattle Grace Hospital. Ellen Pompeo, who portrays the pivotal role of Meredith Grey in the show, went on to mention in multiple interviews how the show has inspired numerous people to pursue a career in medicine. The series brings to light various complicated medical cases and the surgeons’ grit and strategy in handling them. Although at times, certain scenarios might tilt on the edge of being unrealistic, at the heart of it, the show delves deeply into the lives of medical professionals as they evolve through personal tragedies and triumphs. Christina Yang, arguably one of the most ambitious characters ever depicted on television, articulates her need to succeed in the medical arena by stating, “The better the surgeon, the harder the callouses.” Derek Shepherd, a.k.a McDreamy, balances commitment over rivalry in his relationship with Meredith as the former stands as the leading neurosurgeon while the latter aspire for greater heights. When their demanding medical careers put them at a crossroads, Derek remarks, “It’s not a competition. It’s a commitment.” Even amidst the chaos, Miranda Bailey’s unwavering dedication to her profession is truly commendable. She famously declares, “We save lives. That’s what we do,” conveying how important saving lives is to her, regardless of the sacrifices required. Apart from the professional aspirations, Richard Webber – the hospital’s former Chief of Surgery – emphasizes the importance of prioritizing personal life too, as he says, “You don’t get to choose. You get to make a choice.” One of the most inspirational dialogues from the show, Derek’s “It’s a beautiful day to save lives,” encapsulates the essence of Grey’s Anatomy and reminds the audience that every day presents you with a chance to make a difference. Photo by Piron Guillaume on Unsplash

As you bite into the last slice of your pizza, thank you for staying with me. These are the three television shows that have made it to the list for now. Perhaps the next time you settle down with a bag of popcorn, I can take you on a journey of a few more TV shows as well